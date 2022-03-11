Create Music Like A Pro With This Ableton Bundle

Playing music is one of the most rewarding things someone can do. Creating music is even more fulfilling. Many music-production programs have come and gone over the years, but Ableton has withstood the test of time to become one of the most popular among novice producers and Grammy-winning producers alike.

Experience the full capability of Ableton with The Complete Ableton Live 11 Music Producer Bundle, which is available for a limited-time price of just $29.99. That’s a savings of 97% from its MSRP ($1,194). This bundle includes six courses. Individually, each course costs $199.

While Ableton is virtually able to create any sound you can think of, the software is highly complex and can easily overwhelm even the most technologically savvy producer out there.

The “Ultimate Ableton Live 11, Part 1: The Interface & The Basics” is the perfect introduction to this high-powered software. Forty-eight lessons are included in the course, and they cover everything from the 10 fundamentals to audio recording to how to produce with synths. Also included is how to navigate the two views of Ableton Live, which can make all the difference during sessions.

An essential part of music production is editing, and the “Ultimate Ableton Live 11, Part 3: Producing & Editing” course teaches how to do so efficiently. You’ll learn how to drum samples to edit, arrange, and create unique drum beats of your own, and how to work inside Ableton Live for completing full tracks.

“Very thorough survey of the Ableton editing and producing capabilities. Find myself referencing these lectures over and over again,” writes verified user Lee W.

Other courses include “Ultimate Ableton Live 11, Part 4: Synthesis & Sound Design”, “Ultimate Ableton Live 11, Part 5: Audio & MIDI Effects”, and “Ultimate Ableton Live 11, Part 6: Mixing, Mastering, & DJing”, among others.

Whether you’re new to new to music production or if you’ve dabbled in the art a little, Ableton is the industry standard in its space. Purchase this bundle today and learn how to be a dynamic producer through Ableton.

Prices subject to change.