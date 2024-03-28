Entrepreneurship by Jeff Shuford How To Create A Small Business Operating Budget An operating budget is a critical component of any successful business, be it for profit or nonprofit.









Originally Published May 28, 2019

An operating budget is a critical component of any successful business, be it for-profit or nonprofit. Business owners use the information to track progress, plan for growth, and adjust business practices to maximize profits. Before you can make money, you need to know how to spend it. It would help to look at the budget as a road map to success. Below, you will understand the importance of a budget, its components, and how to draft one for your small business.

Why a Small Business Operating Budget Is Important

A budget helps business owners assess funds, spending requirements, and profits needed. However, there are other important reasons. Banks and financial institutions review your budget to evaluate loan opportunities. Employees use the information to assess the company’s health and see if they are willing to invest their time and effort into working for you.

The goals outlined in the drafted budget allow the employees to feel like part of the team. More importantly, they know exactly what you want from them and how to help the company succeed. Lastly, a budget can help you determine funds needed for labor and materials, cost of operations, startup costs, required revenue goals, and an estimate of expected profits.

Budget Components

There are three main components. You should be able to detail revenues, costs, and profits. This information, known as cash flow, is needed to calculate the amount available for capital improvements or expenses. This should be calculated yearly and broken down into 12 months with blank columns next to estimates. The empty columns allow you to compare actual results to estimated projections as the year progresses. This can be performed with the help of a trained professional, such as an accountant, or by yourself using financial software, worksheets, or templates.

Small Business Administration Definitions

The Small Business Administration (SBA) is a government agency supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses. The SBA defines several essential components of a successful budget. At the core, the SBA states that it should operate like a simple mathematical equation: sales are equal to the total cost plus profit. Sales are just your company’s revenue. Total cost and expenses are what you need to spend or do to earn sales. Fees are divided into three categories. Fixed costs remain flat over time concerning transactions, such as rent or insurance. Variable costs adjust as sales fluctuate. The number of raw materials needed to produce inventory, for example, increases as your sales do. Semi-variable prices are fixed costs that are influenced by the volume and quality of business, such as employee salaries or advertising.

Drafting a Budget

To start drafting, you first need to collect previous budgets and reports of sales and expenses. Next, list fixed costs that require payment regardless of sales. This includes rent, specific salaries, insurance, and regularly occurring losses. You will also need to compile a list of estimated expenses that can vary, such as the cost of raw materials or advertising costs. You may also want to list unexpected expenses like legal fees or repairs. While they may not occur, planning for them to arise is a good idea.

Review sales reports to determine targets for the year. According to market research, a financial projection can help determine the outcome of products or services. Once all this data is compiled, you can combine it into your budget. You can use financial software and spreadsheets or hire a professional.

Tips and Tricks

With a properly constructed budget, you are informed of issues quickly. When such problems arise, there are some tips and tricks to help get your business back on track.

You should review your figures and make sure all the data and estimates are correct. Sometimes, businesses grow faster than budgets are examined, resulting in complications.

– Freeze expenses such as raises, new hires, or bonuses until your business is stable. You should also avoid starting new projects, which can only exacerbate the issue.

-If you need to cut expenses, you can lay off extraneous employees and shut down facilities. This will result in a decrease in morale. However, if you can get everything back on track, you may be able to rehire and reopen.

A budget is a simple tool. It estimates your business’s financial performance based on previous sales and revenue reports. Though simple, it is still an essential addition to your financial tool belt. The information lets you predict performance, efficiently manage resources, and ensure stable cash flow.

