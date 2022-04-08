Create Your Own Website With This WordPress Expert Course

The value of a personal or business is priceless. Whether building a personal brand or looking to launch an online store or boutique, there’s no better platform than the internet to spread your message. Website creation has transformed a lot over the years to that point where virtually anyone with a computer and an internet creation can create one.

If you find yourself in need of a website but don’t have the slightest idea how to create one, look no further than The Complete WordPress Expert Course. For a limited time, it’s available for just $29.99. That’s a savings of 89% from its MSRP ($299).

More than 300 lessons spanning 26 hours of content are included with your purchase. Through this course, you’ll learn to use WordPress, develop different types of websites with ease without coding or any previous experience and save tons of money on your marketing budget.

This course is taught by instructors with the Technavel education team. Go from beginner to an advanced WordPress developer through step-by-step hands-on experience videos that show how to create various types of WordPress websites. Courses are routinely updated, ensuring users will the latest up-to-date training videos.

Watch this video.

By the end of the course, users will be able to set up their websites with ease, create eCommerce stores like Shopify and Amazon, create web apps through WordPress multisite, and generate traffic.

Additionally, your purchase comes with three free courses: Facebook Ad Secrets, WordPress Affiliate System, and Online Home Business Playbook Hands-On courses.

Lifetime access is included with your purchase, and the course can be accessed via desktop and mobile platforms. All that’s required to view the videos is an MP4 video player.

Successful websites have led to positive gains for people looking to boost their online or personal brands. That vehicle is now accessible to many through hosting platforms such as WordPress. Purchase this bundle today while it’s still available.

Prices subject to change.