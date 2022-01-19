Report: Book Bans In Schools Are Going After Black Authors

Alleged “critical race theory” (CRT) concerns are reportedly behind some Black authors having their books removed from school libraries across the country.

According to an NBC News report, the works of dozens of Black authors are being pulled from school libraries under the guise they are teaching CRT. The analysis surmised that “most of the books targeted for bans don’t teach critical race theory but are written by and about people of color.” Some 273 books were affected by censorship attempts in 2020, The American Library Association said via its Office for Intellectual Freedom. The report revealed many of the books had content on race, gender, and sexuality. The organization divulged “at least 230 challenges since September.”

The NBC report comes after Black activists maintain CRT is hindering the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Their outcry came the same day the nation celebrated King’s birthday.

BLACK ENTERPRISE has reported the controversial critical race theory curriculum has been a heated topic among educators and lawmakers. Observers contend CRT stems from 40 years ago and was developed by U.S. legal scholars. It rests on the assertion of how some American legal and institutional systems have fostered racial disparities. But it supposedly has no connection to individual racism.