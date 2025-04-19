News by Mary Spiller Bigoted Crown Heights Resident Levi Kabakov Attacks Disabled Black Man In Wheelchair Levi Kabakov accused McLeod's dogs of threatening his children before launching into his attack.







Levi Kabakov, a 30-year-old Crown Heights, New York man, has been charged with second-degree assault and aggravated menacing after attacking a man in a wheelchair while he was taking his dogs for a walk. On March 29, Troy McLeod found himself in a violent altercation with Kabakov.

McLeod opened up about the incident to News 12, explaining that the dispute began when Kabakov accused his two dogs of bothering his children. Kabakov ordered McLeod to cross the street, and, attempting to avoid conflict, McLeod obliged despite his dogs being incredibly well-trained. McLeod told News 12 that Kabakov didn’t let it go and instead came out of his Lincoln Place home, approaching McLeod aggressively. Authorities report that Kabakov struck McLeod with a bench from his yard as well as a wooden block before continuing to push him out of his wheelchair.

Multiple bystanders recorded the incident and attempted to calm Kabakov down.

McLeod recalled, “I was scared. I was trying to get back up. I was in shock, and thank God someone was there. It felt like a vengeful vibe to me because, to the extent of the situation, there was no need for it.”

Both of McLeod’s dogs were muzzled during the attack, and even when Kabakov became aggressive, they stayed back and did not act aggressively towards the man.

McLeod added, “My dogs are well trained, and even as he was violating me, you can see they did not involve themselves to hurt him.”

The man who uses a wheelchair has been left with lasting injuries after the attack. He has chronic pain from being forced onto the ground and repeatedly struck in the hands while trying to protect himself.

“I had to block myself when he struck me twice, so I need my hands to get around, so the hills are tough for me right now,” he said.

McLeod expressed his desire for Kabakov to take responsibility for his actions, as he believes there is no excuse for resorting to such violence.

“If you are feeling some way, take a time out, call someone, you have no cause to ever violate someone like that, put your hands on someone,” McLeod said. Kabakov was arraigned in court on March 30 and has since been released without bail to await a court appearance on July 17.

RELATED CONTENT: Rick Ross Ensures Wheelchair Accessibility For Upcoming Car Show