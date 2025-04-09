Rick Ross Ensures Wheelchair Accessibility For Upcoming Car Show

A lawsuit against recording artist Rick Ross has led the businessman to make his annual car show in Fayetteville, Georgia, wheelchair accessible.

According to TMZ, a disabled fan, Darris Straughter, filed a lawsuit last year after he traveled to Ross’ car show and was unable to attend after he was promised a shuttle bus would take him there, but it never showed up. The Maybach Music Group owner has agreed to provide accommodations to make the event wheelchair accessible.

An attorney for Straughter claimed organizers of last year’s event refused to give him a refund after the shuttle bus he had pre-arranged to take never showed up.

This year’s event will provide golf carts to those unable to get around through regular means.

Straughter’s attorney, John Hoover, said, “Thanks to Darris Straughter and the other wheelchair users who came forward, the upcoming Rick Ross Car & Bike Show will be so wheelchair accessible that even golf carts will be provided to wheelchair users.”

“This is a milestone in the ongoing litigation. Defendants continue to deny wrongdoing, but if it wasn’t broken, they wouldn’t have to fix it.”

Although Ross has agreed to provide the necessary accommodations to help wheelchair-bound individuals, the lawsuit continues to determine damages for the lack of access at last year’s program.

WSB-TV reported that Straughter said he flew to Atlanta from Miami after being promised a wheelchair-accessible shuttle would pick him up and bring him to the event from a designated parking lot. There was no shuttle, and after waiting five hours for one to show up, he returned to the hotel.

Due to Straughter’s filing, Ross has agreed to provide roundtrip wheelchair-accessible shuttles to the venue and will designate accessible parking spots in the lots. ADA-compliant restrooms will also be at the car show. The website will have information for those who may need assistance.

“They’re gonna be offering golf carts to every wheelchair user that wants to attend,” Hoover said.

“We asked for five things, and we got all five of them,” Hoover continued.

Straughter was happy with the changes and credits Ross for committing to them.

“My community is like amazed. Like, that’s beautiful. I salute him for that. I really do,” Straughter said.

This year’s car show takes place on June 7.