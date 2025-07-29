These Culinary Artists Are Instagram Official And Their Food Is Chef’s Kiss

From home-cooked meals to gourmet creations, these Black cooks and culinary artists are causing a stir on social media. They are guilty of tantalizing taste buds across their Instagram platforms, where they showcase their talents to food enthusiasts and those seeking recipe inspiration or plant-based options. These cooking influencers are reshaping the food culture landscape with each swipe of the screen. These nine food content creators are IG official and among many who deliver top-notch culinary cuisine in the social media space.

@jessicainthekitchen

Jessica Hylton is the mastermind behind the Jessica in the Kitchen blog, where she shares plant-based recipes inspired by cuisines around the world. With a touch of flair since its inception in 2014, Hylton focuses on easy-to-follow vegan dishes that cater to everyday home cooks who seek delicious global comfort food options.

@daronthechef

Daronthechef is an Instagram influencer who blends presentation with beloved soul food staples, such as hearty sandwiches and savory lamb meals, in his cooking style. Daron recipes are known for their flavors and sentimental value while also being visually appealing. Daron has been sharing his cooking creations online since 2021—and he “always got a bev.”

@dasliderguy

Simba M., known as “The Slider Guy,” is a content creator who shares gourmet recipes and helpful, bite-sized cooking tips for those looking for comfort food ideas and delicious meals. Simba offers step-by-step visual instructions that are helpful to those who are new to the kitchen, and has been doing so since 2023.

@kimmyskreations.1

Kimmy Villalobos is famous for her Southern-style dishes and traditional family cooking. Villalobos shares home-cooked meals such as chicken and waffles and macaroni and cheese on her social media feed. Her followers admire her heartfelt approach to cooking because it fosters a feeling of inclusivity and togetherness in the community.

@rappingchef

Joshua Williford, known as RappingChef, effortlessly merges the worlds of hip-hop and culinary arts, delivering a fusion of fun. Williford spices up the kitchen with his rhymes to provide an one-of-a-kind experience for fans of both food and music.

@flychefaldenb

Aldridge Boudreau, better known on Instagram as Fly Chef Aldridge, showcases Southern and seafood delicacies with a chic and refined flair on his IG platform. Originating in 2021, Boudreau now boasts a formidable following, exceeding one million followers. If you’re looking for gourmet presentations, Fly Chef Aldridge is an ideal source for romantic evening ideas or elegant home dining experiences.

@sweetpotatosoul

Jenne Claiborne is the creator of Sweet Potato Soul, a cooking and food blog that features vegan recipes, where Claiborne is a wizard at transforming sweet potatoes into savory meals.

@chefchosen

David Jean Louis introduced Chef Chosen as a high-end brand known for its dishes and popular Very Noicee seasoning range, for several years now. Chef Chosen delivers top-notch food and seasonings for curious home cooks interested in learning how to make authentic Haitian cuisine.

@Myforkinglife

Tanya Harris of My Forking Life fame is a master at whipping up Southern comforts in the kitchen. Scrolling Harris’ Instagram feed is like diving into a treasure trove of delights. From vibrant Jamaican jerk bowls to crispy fried chicken and pepper shrimp, Harris shares a symphony of flavors with every bite. Additionally, enriching our feeds are Harris’s nuggets of wisdom and captivating moments.

@grandbabycakes

Jocelyn Delk Adams is famously referred to as the “Queen of Pound Cakes,” infusing desserts with charm that draws from her grandmother’s baking legacy. Adams has produced top-selling cookbooks and makes frequent appearances on television shows. Her Instagram presents desserts such as pound cakes and peach cobbler alongside candied potatoes.

