Culture by Black Enterprise Culture Creators Celebrates 10th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch The milestone event brought out a magnetic room filled with visionaries, executives, and icons.







On June 26, the BET Awards Ceremony wasn’t the only anticipated event. The Culture Creators hosted its 10th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch at The Beverly Hilton on Wiltshire Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The milestone event drew a room filled with magnetic visionaries, executives, and icons committed to honoring the brilliant minds who shape entertainment, media, sports, fashion, and business. Founded by CEO Joi Brown, Culture Creators has served as the premier platform for amplifying Black excellence and cultural architects over the past decade. The 10th anniversary looked back at the remarkable relationship and profound industry influence, and also looked forward, raising awareness and support for the Culture Creators HBCU+ Scholarship Fund to empower tomorrow’s leaders. And the stars were aligned, and they hit the red carpet in elegance.



Red Carpet Radiance

The iconic Beverly Hilton red carpet was a masterclass in style, kicking off at 11:00 AM with electric energy. BLACK ENTERPRISE captured stunning arrivals from the honorees alongside a star-studded guest list of presenters, performers, and industry favs.

Among the notable figures who graced the carpet were Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Erica Campbell, R&B powerhouses KEM and Raheem DeVaughn, multi-hyphenate entertainer Pretty Vee, comedian Donell Rawlins, and beloved actress Kyla Pratt, joining a powerful contingent of top-tier entertainment executives who drive the industry behind the scenes.



The 2026 Honorees: A Masterclass in Excellence

The heart of the afternoon belonged to an extraordinary class of trailblazers whose contributions have permanently shifted the global cultural landscape. This year’s honorees included:

Missy Elliott – The legendary, boundary-pushing musical genius and icon.

– The legendary, boundary-pushing musical genius and icon. Jermaine Dupri – The pioneering mogul, producer, and songwriting maestro.

– The pioneering mogul, producer, and songwriting maestro. Suzanne de Passe – The historic television, music, and film executive.

– The historic television, music, and film executive. Druski – The digital media powerhouse and comedy vanguard.

– The digital media powerhouse and comedy vanguard. Jason Lee – The media mogul and unfiltered voice of pop culture journalism.

– The media mogul and unfiltered voice of pop culture journalism. Bethann Hardison – The fashion icon, advocate, and revolutionary model.

– The fashion icon, advocate, and revolutionary model. Andrew Hawkins – The sports executive, producer, and former NFL star.

A highlight of the brunch was Missy Elliott’s reflection on what it really means to be visionary; theGrio reported:

“When you are a visionary, you see these things and even if they are years ahead, you look back and be like, ‘Dang, this makes so much sense now,’” Elliott told the room of attendees after she was honored. “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” era “makes so much sense” now.

Culture Creators did what needed to be done; once again proving that the people who shape the culture deserve the highest platform—not just to be seen, but to be celebrated.

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