Business by Selena Hill Billionaire Sheila Johnson’s Flagship D.C. Hotel Is In Talks To Rebrand As A Marriott Property: Report The potential move would mark another major chapter for the BET co-founder’s luxury hospitality brand, Salamander Washington DC.







Billionaire entrepreneur Sheila Johnson, the founder and CEO of Salamander Collection, a luxury hotel and hospitality company, is reportedly in discussions to rebrand the Salamander Washington DC as a Marriott property, according to the Washington Business Journal.

The 373-room hotel, located along the city’s Southwest waterfront near the National Mall and Tidal Basin, has operated under the Salamander name since September 2022. Johnson and London-based private equity real estate firm Henderson Park acquired the former Mandarin Oriental Washington, D.C., for $139 million before relaunching it as the flagship property in their luxury hotel portfolio. If completed, the deal would bring the hotel under one of Marriott International’s luxury brands while the property remains open to guests. Financial terms and a timeline for the potential transition have not been disclosed.

The reported move would represent a significant pivot for Johnson, whose Salamander Collection has spent the past several years expanding its footprint in luxury hospitality. Founded in 2005, the company now operates a portfolio of high-end resorts and hotels across Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Colorado, Jamaica, and Anguilla.

The Washington property marked Salamander’s debut in the nation’s capital and underwent an extensive renovation after Johnson’s acquisition. The transformation included redesigned guest rooms and public spaces, an expanded spa, and the opening of acclaimed chef Kwame Onwuachi’s restaurant, Dōgon, which has earned national recognition since its debut in 2024.

Neither Salamander Collection, Henderson Park, nor Marriott International has publicly confirmed the negotiations. However, if finalized, the rebranding would end the presence of the Salamander name in Washington less than four years after Johnson introduced the brand to the city.

Johnson, who co-founded Black Entertainment Television (BET) with her then-husband Bob Johnson, made history as America’s first Black female billionaire following the sale of the network to Viacom in a multibillion-dollar deal. Since then, she has continued to diversify her business empire through investments in hospitality, sports, entertainment, and real estate. Her net worth is estimated at approximately $850 million, according to Billionaires Africa. She is also the only Black woman to be a part-owner of three professional sports franchises simultaneously, including the NBA’s Washington Wizards, the NHL’s Washington Capitals, and the WNBA’s Washington Mystics.

RELATED CONTENT: A Second Life for Sheila Johnson