CultureCon Is Back Like It Never Left, Returning To Los Angeles And NYC

Are you ready for Culture Con 2023? It’s Back!

Ahead of Juneteenth, join thousands of diverse creatives in Los Angeles this June 17 to participate in skill-building workshops and interactive activations. And don’t fret, you will get the chance to shop with Black-owned businesses and vendors to pour your support back into creative spaces. For the culture by the culture is literally the spirit and crux of CultureCon.

Before the event in Los Angeles, conference-goers will also get the chance to participate in Culture Con Week, which takes place from June 14-16, and will feature exclusive events, parties, bespoke pop-up shops, and workshops leading up to the big day.

Celebrity guest appearances soon-to-be-announced and if you know anything about CultureCon, then you know the guests and speakers are lit. In past years, CultureCon has delivered Tracee Ellis Ross, Saucy Santana, Stacey Abrams, Will Smith, Spike Lee, Lena Waithe, Sanaa Latham and more.

If you can’t make it to LA, there’s a New York City leg as well. From Oct. 2-6, leading up CultureCon Day, there will be bespoke pop-up events and an interactive career fair with job recruiters.

Presented by HBO and hosted by actor and comedian Jay Pharaoh, this days-long conference allows young professionals to network with industry giants and offers creatives endless opportunities and resources designed to help them succeed. Culture Con’s partners include CÎROC Honey Melon, Sephora, Amazon Culture Rated and Freeze, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, P&G My Black is Beautiful, CNN, The Hoxton, Endeavor and Sony.

Check out more details on CultureCon below:

CultureCon LA: June 17, 2023

For the Culture (general admission) Early Bird: $99

For the Culture (general admission) Regular Pricing: $125

Rising Creatives (Students): FREE (while supplies last)

CultureCon NYC: October 7 – 8, 2023:

For the Culture (general admission) Early Bird: $199 ( through July 19 )

For the Culture (general admission) Regular Pricing: $225

#CreativeAF (VIP): $315

Rising Creatives (Students): FREE (while supplies last)

For more additional information and to register for tickets, visit www.theccnyc.com/culturecon.

RELATED CONTENT: 3,500 Attend CultureCon New York, A Homecoming for Creatives of Color