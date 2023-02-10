Cupid Strucks Black Love: Valentine's Day Gifts Ideas from 10 Black-Owned Brands

This Valentine’s Day, whether you’re on bended knee or serenading your loved one with a timeless love classic, we’ve got you covered.

This curated list of Valentine’s Day gift ideas is essential to finding the perfect something for that special person in your life this year. From luxurious tuxedo jackets to delicious desserts, these Black-owned brands are doused and empowered by Black love.

Lobos 1707

Founded in 2018, Lobos 1707 was launched in 2020 by founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio alongside CEO Dia Simms and LeBron James. Last year, BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s 40 Under 40 Gala was lit off this brand of authentic tequila and Mexican culture. There should be no exception this upcoming Valentine’s Day with a gift to your favorite tequila drinker.

Price range: $49–$159 (gift cards available for up to $300)

Check out all of their products at Lobos 1707. Products are shipped through Reserve Bar.

Rebecca Crews

Multi-talented artist and entrepreneur, Rebecca Crews, launched her very own clothing line in 2021. Pamper your loved ones with these black and white Diana jackets, suited for powerful and feminine women everywhere who want to look and feel their best.

Price: $2,700

Shop all products at Rebecca Crews.

Pooka Pure and Simple

Dawn Fitch, author, speaker, and the founder and CEO of Pooka Pure and Simple, built a handmade bath and body company, boasting the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts for your partner.

Their Caliente Man Body/Beard Bundle contains a body oil packed with essential oils, body butter that will leave your man feeling powerful and aligned, natural oil perfume with notes of patchouli and black pepper, and beard grooming oil for nourishment.

Price range: $15.99-$70.00

Check out all of their products at Pooka Pure and Simple.

Sol Cacao

Boasting mind-blowing chocolate gifts, South-Bronx-based artisan “bean to bar” chocolate manufacturer Sol Cacao crafts single origin chocolate bars sourced from the country it’s name after. Founded by three brothers, Dominic, Nicholas, and Daniel Maloney, the company’s collection — Madagascar, Peru, Ecuador, and Columbia — is based on their familiarity with the cacao trees in their native Trinidad and Tobago. Gift a chocolate lover honeydew and toffee for Peru and raisins and plums for Madagascar. Price: $7.00

Mayas Cookies This Valentine’s collection comes from America’s #1 Black-owned gourmet vegan cookie company and it is sure to be the perfect gift. Founded in 2015 by Maya Madsen, this collection offers the sweetest treats to share with your partner, send to a friend, or bring to the Galentine’s party! Don’t fret, Mayas Cookies delivers nation-wide! Each collection contains 6 cookies, 2 of each of the following: Heart-shaped Sugar Cookie, Double Chocolate Sweetheart, and Classic Chocolate Chip. Price: $36 Shop all products at Mayas Cookies.

Freres Branchiaux

Planning a Valentine’s night in? Create an ambiance with this soy wax Love Jones Candle made with notes of apple, peach, grapefruit, vanilla, cream, and mandarin by Freres Branchiaux. This home fragrance company based in the Washington, DC Metro area was created and managed by three brothers Ryan, Collin, and Austin Gill.

Price: $25

Shop all products at Freres Branchiaux.

The Lingerie Addict

As the founder and editor in Chief of The Lingerie Addict, Cora Harrington is instrumental in leading the world’s largest digital magazine dedicated to lingerie. Perfect for Valentine’s Day, In Intimate Detail: How to Choose, Wear, and Love Lingerie is the definitive guide to all things intimate apparel. This hardcover book has a place on any coffee table, bookshelf, or nightstand.

Price: $25

Shop all products at The Lingerie Addict.

Nubian Skin

Empowering women to to embrace their color since 2014, UK-based and Black-owned Nubian Skin invites customers to shop their unique edit for Valentine’s Day, including their Pink Lace Rafat, delectably embroidered Jaiye, sensual essential Mesh, or nude Cotton.

Price range: $52-$167

Shop all products at Nubian Skin.

Layze Girl Designs

Illustrator Chalay Chandler runs this L.A.-based woman-owned small business, inspired by her vastly diverse interests. From home decor to drink ware she creates cards that fit every person and every holiday that comes our way, including the holiday for lovers.

Price: $5

Shop all products on Etsy.

Orijin Bees

Created by a mother to inspire her kids’ self-love journey, Orijin Bees’ Baby Bees Collection are multi-cultural dolls honoring the beauty of diversity through an assortment of dolls representing Black, African American, Latino, Biracial, Caribbean, and all other Black and Brown children. Gift your little one a Fro Puffy Bee Baby Doll who’s donning a long 3c curly pigtails hairstyle and Ankara tulle dress.

Price: $54.99

Shop all products at Orijin Bees.