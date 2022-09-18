Custom Air Jordan 6s Dedicated to Howard University Following Jordan Partnership

Howard University just got blessed with their own custom Jordan kicks after an announcement last month that locked in the famed HBCU with the worldwide brand in a 20-year partnership.

As previously reported, the collaboration falls in line with the commitment from NBA legend Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand’s $100M commitment to the Black Community that aims to help promote the work of various organizations fighting to create systemic change.

The Air Jordan 6 “Howard University” Player Exclusives flaunt the school’s red, white, and navy colors as well as Howard’s emblem stitched on the heel. The tongue features Howard’s HU logo with metallic gold lace locks and a red Jumpman seal.

The new school drip is reported to only be available for students, and friends and family of the university. They will not be made available to the public.

“We have always been proud of our legacy at Howard University, but we are audacious enough to believe our future could be brighter than our past,” said Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, Howard University president. “Partnering with Jordan Brand is another signal of our ambitions as a university to become an even brighter beacon for Black excellence. We are thrilled to work on that vision of greatness together.”

The 20-year alliance with Nike’s Jordan Brand aims to develop academic and athletic opportunities that will help elevate the best in the Black community.

“Howard University and Jordan Brand share a legacy of excellence and deep commitment to the Black community. As a HBCU graduate,” shared Craig Williams, Jordan Brand president, “I understand the educational impact an institution like Howard University has. We are proud to partner with Howard University and see the growth in Black talent on the field and well beyond it,” read his written statement.