Cynthia Bailey Talks Seagrams ‘Boolini,’ Being ‘Disappointed’ In Kenya Moore & Life After RHOA

Cynthia Bailey is staying busy amid her recent departure from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and has something special just in time for the Halloween festivities.

The model and reality star gave BLACK ENTERPRISE an exclusive tutorial on the new Halloween-inspired Peach “Boolini” cocktail made with Cynthia’s signature Seagram’s Escapes Peach Bellini flavor.

It’s one of her latest endeavors after announcing her exit from the reality show that helped make her a regular on television. Bailey enjoyed a decades-long career as a supermodel appearing in campaigns alongside the likes of Naomi Campbell, Iman, and Tyra Banks. She went on to star on Bravo as a returning peach-holder for eleven seasons.

Now with more free time on her hands, Bailey is dishing on all the opportunities she’s considering embarking on, including a possible Bailey Agency spin-off highlighting her modeling expertise.

“I’m excited about my new transition from Housewives. You know, it’s been a long time. And so far, I’ve hit the ground running,” Bailey told Black Enterprise.

On the heels of celebrating her one-year wedding anniversary with Mike Hill, Bailey is enjoying life on the West Coast and staying at her and Mike’s home in Los Angeles.

Bailey also dishes on Bravo’s Ultimate Girls Trip special premiering on November 18 and touched on how Kenya Moore, Ramona Singer, and Kyle Richards all managed to rub her the wrong way.

“I keep saying the I’m putting the drama behind me, I’m actually walking into some more drama,” she said. “But after this, I think I think I really am going to take a drama break.”

One person who took her for a loop was her own friend Kenya Moore. Bailey explained how “disappointed” she became in her RHOA co-star.

“Kenya, and I, you know, we had a little a little moment and it hurt me the most because we are friends,” Bailey said. “I’ve known her longer than any of the other ladies. But, we were able to have a conversation, a little bit on camera, eventually off camera. And we’re still having conversations. But, the dynamic of the friendship changed for me a little bit.”

After starring on reality television for over a decade, Bailey is ready to throw in the towel, but not for too long. With her spending more time in Los Angeles, there’s been talk of Bailey making a transition over to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It’s something Bailey isn’t entirely closed off to.

“That’s something I’m completely open to as well, but just not right now,” she said. “I need a year off. I’m kind of good on drama for a minute. I want to do some other things.”

Considering how frequently Housewives changes up their cast, there’s a strong possibility Bailey will make another appearance in the future.

“We come and go, you know, right? Right? One minute you’re a housewife, next you’re a friend, next minute you’re a housewife,” she said. “So I think that door’s always open.”

Another option would be landing her own spin-off following the modeling agency she launched during her first season on RHOA. It’s an idea Bailey says might even be in the works.

“I’m actually already in talks about doing something with the Bailey agency,” she revealed. “That’s the one thing that I want to focus on first. Everyone always asked me if I did a spin-off, what would it be? It would be my school for sure.”

“I really love helping young model hopefuls and actors and creating a platform for them to be great. I love creating stars. I came from that so I would love to pay it forward and help others figure it out.”

Bailey and Mike are just “Chillin” in LA for now enjoying their first full year of marriage. Hear more about the business endeavors they have planned together, Bailey ‘s Peach “Boolini” Halloween cocktail, and all of what she’s been up to in the full interview below.