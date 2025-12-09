News by Jeroslyn JoVonn D.C. Police Chief Resigns After 2 Years Amid DOJ Investigation And Criticism From Metro Police On Dec. 8, Smith announced her resignation alongside D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, following Bowser’s earlier declaration that she would not seek reelection, NBC News reports







Pamela Smith, the first Black woman police chief to lead D.C.’s Metropolitan PD, has resigned after just two and a half years in the role.

On Dec. 8, Smith announced her resignation alongside D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, following Bowser’s earlier declaration that she would not seek reelection, NBC News reports. Smith’s departure comes two years after her 2023 appointment, which occurred during a 26-year high in homicides.

“I am deeply humbled, grateful, and deeply appreciative of my time with the District of Columbia,” Smith said in a statement. “Serving as Chief of Police has been the greatest honor of my career, and I want to extend my sincere thanks to Mayor Muriel Bowser for appointment me to this position and to the DC Council for their steadfast support throughout my tenure.”

Bowser noted that Smith was appointed during a “challenging time” for D.C., with a focus on reducing crime. She highlighted Smith’s achievements, including the opening of the Real-Time Crime Center, while “navigating unprecedented challenges and attacks on our city’s autonomy.”

“Chief Smith dramatically drove down violent crime, drove down the homicide rate to its lowest levels in eight years, and helped us restore a sense of safety and accountability in our neighborhoods,” Bowser said. “We are grateful for her service to Washington, DC.”

Smith’s resignation comes amid mounting criticism and investigations, including Trump’s takeover of the MPD and inquiries by the DOJ and House Republicans into whether MPD supervisors misclassified certain city crimes to inflate statistics, which led to a police commander being placed on leave in May. Some residents have also voiced frustration over what they perceive as MPD’s cooperation with ICE, citing instances where ICE agents arrived at scenes shortly after MPD arrests.

Smith, however, denies that her officers assist with immigration enforcement. The MPD has also shrunk to just 3,200 officers, some of whom have criticized her management style, claiming she regularly berated staff during crime briefings and meetings, allegedly embarrassing commanders over minor errors or perceived challenges to her authority. Additionally, some officers allege that high-ranking officials who raised concerns about her policies were reassigned to less desirable shifts or positions, creating a “chilling effect” across the department.

In her resignation statement, Smith described the role as both challenging and rewarding, thanking D.C. residents for their “trust and partnership.” She added that the city has made “tremendous progress” while noting that “there remains work ahead.”

“I am confident that the department is in a strong position and that the great work will continue, moving in a positive trajectory to combat crime and enhance public safety,” Smith said. “Washington, DC, is an extraordinary place to live, visit, and work, and I remain inspired by the resilience and spirit of this community.”

