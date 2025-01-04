Celebrity News by Daniel Johnson Ice T Gets Into Heated Confrontation With New Jersey Cop In Viral Video As of Jan. 4, the video has been viewed over 2.2 million times, and has created more discussion online about police officers who appear to be on power trips







A video from May 2024 depicting rapper Ice-T having a confrontation with a New Jersey police officer over a vehicle registration issue has resurfaced and spread across the internet like wildfire.

According to NJ.com, Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Morrow, was pulled over by the officer for what the Unspoken Crime Murders YouTube channel described as a missing front plate on his Porsche.

Morrow, who ironically, in addition to his rap carer, is also known for playing a police detective in the long-running TV series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” initially attempted to inform the officer that he was on the way to the DMV to renew his registration, which expired in 2021, and his driver’s license, due to a system issue the DMV experienced the day before.

Although the video does not show the location of the DMV, Morrow indicated to the officer that he was only a mile away from the building where both of those issues could be fixed.

After the officer told him that he wasn’t supposed to be driving without either a valid driver’s license or registration, the rapper offered up a solution.

“Why don’t you follow me right to this garage, the DMV is right here. You don’t gotta be that serious about this,” Morrow added. “Well you can, but you don’t have to.”

To which, the officer replied, “Well this is serious.”

The rapper continued, pleading his case that the DMV was close enough for him to park the car and walk to.

“I could park this car right here and walk to the DMV,” Morrow told the officer.

The officer’s response to Morrrow at this point, is to inform him that his plan is to tow the rapper and Law and Order actor’s car, to which Morrow pointedly objects.

“You’re not gonna tow my f—— vehicle, let me park my car right here,” Morrow told the officer.

The officer responded by asserting his control of the situation and reminding Morrow to be respectful of him, as an officer of the law.

“You’re not gonna move your car, give me the keys right now and I’m gonna tow your vehicle. Try to be more respectful of me and I’m gonna be more respectful to you,” the officer said.

Morrow relents a bit, and gives the officer his keys, but then gets out of the vehicle and demands his paperwork be returned to him.

“Give me my paperwork, you’re an (unclear expletive).”“Give me my f—— paperwork, get this on camera,” Morrow said while looking directly into the officer’s body camera.

At this point, Morrow pulls out his phone and begins recording the officer, who then made a call to dispatch for backup.

A sergeant responded to the call for backup, and both Morrow and the officer explained to him what happened before his arrival on the scene.

The sergeant played the middle ground in the encounter, allowing Morrow to park his vehicle and walk to the DMV as he requested, but also allowing the officer to write citations for the various violations he observed.

Although he tried to talk the officer out of two of the violations, the officer wrote four violations for Morrow.

According to the description of the video posted by Unspoken Crime Murders, “Despite the tense exchange, the actor resolved the issue by paying the fines in full.”

NJ.com made attempts to reach representatives for Morrow, but none were successful as of Jan. 3.

As of Jan. 4, the video has been viewed over 2.2 million times, and has created more discussion online about police officers who appear to be on power trips.

