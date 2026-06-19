Entrepreneurship by Sidnee Michelle D.C.’s 1st Black Woman-Owned Brewery Opens On Juneteenth Urban Garden Brewing distinguishes itself through a menu centered on botanicals, herbs, and flowers







Urban Garden Brewing will open on June 19 in Northwest Washington, marking a milestone for the District’s craft beer industry as the city prepares to welcome its first Black woman-owned brick-and-mortar brewery, WTOP News reports.

The brewery, founded by D.C. native Eamoni Collier, will open at 624 T St. NW in Shaw, occupying the former Right Proper Brewing location near the Howard Theatre.

According to the outlet, Collier spent several years contract brewing and searching for a permanent space after gaining experience at Right Proper Brewing before launching her own venture.

Urban Garden Brewing distinguishes itself through a menu centered on botanicals, herbs, and flowers rather than hop-forward beers commonly found in the craft brewing market.

“We focused a lot more on the botanicals versus how hoppy we can make the beer,” Collier told the outlet.

“We really like to explore different botanicals, flowers, herbs, and spices to bring out the essence of the beer.”

The opening comes as the craft brewing industry continues to face challenges with representation. Data from the Brewers Association, a national trade organization representing small and independent breweries, shows brewery ownership remains predominantly white and male.

Collier told the outlet that the lack of diversity she observed while working in the industry motivated her to create a space that reflects broader representation.

“I realized that there was a lack in representation, especially not just as Black Americans, but also Black women,” she said.

The brewery will also feature the Joe Tate Listening Lounge, a space honoring Collier’s grandfather, a go-go musician who performed at the nearby Howard Theatre alongside Chuck Brown. The lounge will showcase vinyl records and artwork celebrating his legacy.

Urban Garden Brewing’s grand opening begins with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. on June 19 and will include live go-go performances, a beer garden, floral activities, and collaborations with Black-owned businesses.

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