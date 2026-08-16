photo credit: BE Video by Kenneth Meeks D.L. Hughley Talks Comedy & Why He Makes Us Laugh D.L. Hughley gets personal, sharing a side never seen before.







D.L. Hughley had a top-billing spot on the comedy tour The Original Kings of Comedy. He was also an original host of BET’s Comic View and star of the ABC sitcom The Hughleys. He’s known for taking risks, overcoming setbacks, and speaking his piece.

A 2024 XCEL Summit Award honoree, Hughley is also a Peabody Award-winning radio and television host, commentator, and iconic stand-up comedian.

But there is a lesser-known side of him that he shared with fellow XCEL Summit Award Honoree Ed Gordon during a fireside chat. Hughley gets personal, sharing a side never seen before on stage or in the movies.

Check out the clip below:

As BLACK ENTERPRISE gears up for the upcoming 10th anniversary of XCEL Summit for Men, BE offers a hint of what to expect from our honorees and speakers this Oct. 21 – 23, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, in Orlando, Florida. It’s a safe space for professional, career-oriented men of color to be honest with one another about the world around us.

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