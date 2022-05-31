D.L. Hughley and Mo'Nique Beef Over Comedy Show in Detroit

The ongoing feud between comics Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley continued over the weekend.

Mo’Nique, who was recently hired by 50 Cent to work on his BMF drama series, let loose on her fellow comedian while performing stand-up in Detroit on Saturday. According to USA Today, Mo’Nique openly shared that she signed a contract to be a headliner at the show and that D.L. Hughley declined to perform because she was the headliner.

During her opening, Mo’Nique walked across the stage lambasting Hughley. The Oscar winner said, “Y’all don’t understand the fight [I] had to go through to stand in front of y’all tonight.” Mo’Nique shared with the crowd that she had issues with Hughley before. The comedian even insinuated that his moniker, D.L., refers to Hughley being on the down-low.

Hughley, who is also pretty vocal, responded on Instagram.

“All you have to do is check the order of names on the ticket stub from last night and you’ll see who’s confused. Against my better judgment, over the objections of my team and 4 other occasions where I said NO, I decided to take a chance and work with Monique. Oprah was the problem, Tyler Perry was the problem, Charlamagne was the problem, Steve Harvey was the problem, Lee Daniels was the problem, Netflix was the problem… Now it’s MY turn. At some point it can’t be everyone else, IT’S YOU!! Lesson learned. I didn’t have anything personal against Monique… People paid a lot of money to laugh, not hear about your contract. Apparently, the role you played in PRECIOUS turned out to be an autobiography. I wonder who’s next…

– Darryl Lynn Hughley”

This instigated a response from Mo’Noque on Instagram.

“THE FACT THAT YOU POINT THE PEOPLE TO THE TICKET STUBS FOR THE ORDER OF THE NAMES VERSUS TO YOUR CONTRACT IMPLIES THAT YOU DON’T HAVE A CONTRACT THAT SHOWS YOU ARE THE HEADLINER, LIKE I DO. EITHER SHOW YOUR CONTRACT OR BE QUIET. STOP MESSING WITH PEOPLE WHO HAVE NEVER MESSED WITH YOU AND WHO ONCED CONSIDERED YOU A COMRADE IN COMEDY. BUT I THANK YOU DL BECAUSE YOUR YOU’RE THE REASON WHY I FIGHT FOR MY PEOPLE LIKE I DO. ANYTIME YOU OPENED FOR THE KINGS OF COMEDY, AND I WAS THE HEADLINER FOR THE QUEENS OF COMEDY AND YOU THINK YOU SHOULD CLOSE THE SHOW OVER ME IS A PRIME EXAMPLE OF THE BIAS THAT BLACK WOMEN HAVE TO DEAL WITH IN THIS BUSINESS. I WON’T EVEN DISCUSS AWARDS👀.

I LOVE US 4REAL”

Hughley reiterated his status as the headliner by showing his contract to his followers.

“AFTER THIS… I don’t want hear NO MO’ ABOUT THIS✌🏾HERE IT IS IN BLACK & WHITE!! THE ONLY THING BLACKED OUT IS PERSONAL AND BANK INFO. PAY ATTENTION TO:

🤴🏾HEADLINER

💰HIGHEST PAID ARTIST ON SHOW

🤴🏾ARTIST TO HAVE APPROVAL OF LINEUP

🤴🏾LINEUP OF THE SHOW – DL HUGHLEY (CLOSING)

RECEIPTS > OPINIONS. I GOT EVERYTHING THAT WAS STATED IN MY CONTRACT… EVERYTHING. BUT LET’S SAY I DIDN’T, MY BEEF WOULDN’T BE WITH ANYONE BUT THE PROMOTER AND/OR MY TEAM AND I DAMN SURE WOULDN’T MAKE IT PERSONAL. IF YOU HAVE A PROBLEM, TAKE IT UP WITH MANAGEMENT AND BY THAT I MEAN YOURS✌🏾

– Darryl Lynn Hughley

#TeamDK #KingSh*t”

Mo’Nique responded in another Instagram post, “If you notice mine has signatures and D.L. does not.”

“What type of iron clad agreement doesn’t have the signatures of the participants involved?”