Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman D4vd Is Now An Official Suspect In Murder Case Of Missing 15-Year-Old Girl The ongoing investigation has placed the TikTok star and singer as a suspect in the 15-year-old's murder.







D4vd has become an official suspect in the murder investigation of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

D4vd’s involvement in the case has gained national headlines as the internet spread rumors of his alleged relationship with the underage Rivas Hernandez. In September, her decomposing body was found dismembered in the back of an impounded Tesla registered in his name. It appeared to have stayed in the cars for weeks.

Upon the news breaking, D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, initially said he would cooperate with authorities while on his “Withered” world tour. However, ABC News reports that he has been listed as a suspect as the investigation wages on. The 20-year-old entertainer initially continued the tour before cancelling all shows due to the issue.

The outlet says that multiple people are likely to have taken part in Rivas Hernandez’s body dismemberment and disposal. She had been declared missing from Lake Elsinore in Riverside County since 2024.

However, authorities do not expect to make any arrests until the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determines a cause of death. Her body was found Sept. 8, two days after the Tesla was towed to an impound lot.

However, in the weeks following her body’s discovery, several TikTok posts went viral trying to connect Celeste to D4vd, including the reveal of an unreleased song named after her and videos alleging she was backstage at his shows.

D4vd is reportedly no longer cooperating with authorities as they continue to investigate what happened to the teen. His lawyers have also refused to respond to requests for comments.

D4vd first became popular on TikTok for his music, including his viral hit “Here With Me.” He has around 3.9 million followers on the platform.

However, he has not posted to the account since before Rivas Hernandez’s body was recovered. The European leg of his world tour was canceled before D4vd was listed as a suspect.



