This Guy! New Mexico Man Claims Cockroach Whispered Deadly Commands Before He Allegedly Killed Two Men

A man, Alexis Hernandez, has been arrested in New Mexico after being accused of killing two men. The suspect allegedly told police officials that he had “received an encrypted message in a cockroach” to kill one of the men in the residence.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office posted to its social media page that police officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area on Nov. 7 at around 10:27 p.m. Deputies arrived at the residence to see two dead men with apparent gunshot wounds. There were also three other adults and two children at the place, unharmed. The police detained the three adults for questioning, while the children were removed from the scene.

One of the men was taken into custody as the investigation is ongoing.

According to People, the suspect is 25-year-old Alexis Hernandez, who was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Nov. 8 and is facing charges for two open counts of murder in the first degree. The affidavit states that when deputies arrived at the residence, they were confronted by Hernandez, who met them at the front door. He was observed with “a firearm on his waistband and a Marine Corps Sabre on his hip,” and told officers that he was in the Marines and “had to do what he had to do,” because of said cockroach.

He claimed that the property owner was stalking him and had cameras in the lights, and he heard “creepy voices coming from the vents.”

He stated that he had “been getting signs” to kill the property owner. He also told them that he had “received an encrypted message in a cockroach because [the property owner] did not like cockroaches.”

The message was verification, in Hernandez’s mind, that he needed to kill the owner. He also said that he was “seeing signs all around him that he saw and couldn’t ignore,” before carrying out the alleged crime.

Hernandez said that he previously bought a Glock for protection, and had it with him because he was “afraid for his life” when the two men reportedly took him to the back room of the house. The property owner was shot in the head, and the other victim, unidentified, was shot in the kitchen. He allegedly shot both men again after he went to his vehicle to reload his gun.

He acknowledged that he knew that there were two children in the home, but he had no intentions of taking or doing “anything to them,” although they did witness the shootings.

