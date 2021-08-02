DaBaby Backpedals, Finally Issues Apology For Homophobic Comments

When it rains, it pours!

Also known as rapper “DaBaby,” Jonathan Lyndale Kirk has been embroiled in controversy since he made homophobic remarks last week during his performance at Rolling Loud Miami.

Based on the remarks, he was dropped from yesterday’s Lollapalooza Festival. The Governors Ball Music Festival organizers announced earlier today that they had removed him from its upcoming lineup in New York City.

“Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind. We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good.”

The Governors Ball Music Festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary, which is scheduled to take place Sept. 24 through Sept. 26 at Citi Field in Queens.

Now the rapper is walking back his comments and on Monday issued an apology saying the education he got about the matter was “received.”

This cancellation comes on the heels of the organizers for Lollapalooza announcing via its Twitter account yesterday that they were taking DaBaby off its showcase of artists in Chicago yesterday.

Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.

According to CBS News, the initial fallout took place after comments DaBaby made while onstage at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami on July 25. “If you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cell phone light up.”

Earlier today, Day N Vegas also announced DaBaby’s removal from its lineup for a planned November show.

“DaBaby will no longer be appearing at Day N Vegas 2021. Roddy Ricch has been added to the lineup.”