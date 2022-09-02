D&AD Partners With Google To Create Free Night School

The educational charity D&AD has partnered with Google New York to create a free 16-week night school program for commercial advertising called Shift. The program was created for self-made creative people without a college degree, according to the Shift website.

“D&AD Shift is a free night school, for self-made creatives without a university degree. This new talent programme is for those wanting to enter the commercial creative industry. Shift will aim to teach you about what types of roles are available to you within Advertising and Design. You will leave the night school with a creative portfolio, and a network of industry contacts as well as the tools to navigate the road ahead.”

Tuition at a top advertising agency school can cost more than $40,000 for two years, and D&AD and Google is trying to level the playing field. D&AD shared the announcement by DandADNewBlood on Twitter

“Two weeks left to apply to D&AD Shift with @Google New York. Help us spread the word.”

“Don’t miss this opportunity. The deadline to apply to D&AD Shift with Google New York – our free night school for creatives who didn’t go to college – is in just two weekssss. Apply by 16 September 2022 & help us spread the word by sharing this post.”

The course will provide creatives an “accessible space for self-made talent” to learn from those in the advertising industry, establish networks and find job opportunities.

Saskia Owens from Google said that the project is a vital program to help build the community in New York.

“We’re constantly inspired by the innovative projects we come across during Shift, and are very proud to continue to support the night school,” she said. “It is a vital program that cultivates already brimming talent, builds creative community in cities like New York, and provides value not just to the Shifters but to the industry and the world.”

Creatives have until September 16 to apply.