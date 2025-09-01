Arts and Culture by Daniel Johnson Dallas’ African American Museum To Receive $3M To Help Preserve Its Collection Per the museum's website, it holds the distinction of having one of the largest collections of Black folk art anywhere in the United States.







The African American Museum in Dallas will be receiving $3 million in support from the Texas Historical Commission, a figure, which includes some additional support from Google, in an effort to preserve the materials the museum has collected during the 50 years it has been in operation.

According to Margie Johnson Reese, chief program officer of the museum, “This investment is about more than just conservation. It’s about making history accessible to a global audience. We are thrilled to work with the Texas Historical Commission and Google to preserve the works of art and the historical documents in our care. It is our responsibility to ensure that this irreplaceable material will endure to educate and inspire current and future generations.”

AAM Dallas is thrilled to announce that a very special conservation project is on the way! This exciting initiative will highlight our commitment to safeguarding history, art, and culture for generations to come.



Stay tuned — details are coming very soon!#AAMDallas pic.twitter.com/inHBmOXDlS — African American Museum Dallas (@_aamdallas) August 31, 2025

According to the museum, the funds will be used to make the collections it has archived more accessible and accentuate its role as a resource for education and research, both in Dallas and beyond. Currently, some portions of the museum’s collection is stored in non-climate controlled facilities, and these funds will help the museum to ensure that those sensitive artifacts are not degraded by the elements.

Traci Thompson, Google’s Global Community Development Strategy Manager, indicated in the press release that the company is thrilled to support the museum and its work to engage the community.

“Google is committed to making a positive impact in the communities where we operate, and we welcome opportunities to support the sharing of powerful stories. By working with the African American Museum, Dallas, we’re proud to be part of the effort to ensure that this rich cultural history remains available to inspire and educate people around the world,” Thompson said.

In addition to work by renowned artists like Romare Bearden, Clementine Hunter, Mose Tolliver, and Rev. Johnnie Swearingen, and others plus archeological materials from The Freedman’s Cemetery; the museum also houses a number of historically significant documents, including early Dallas-based African American newspapers and rare photographs and papers from influential leaders such as Juanita Craft, Mamie McKnight, and the late U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson.

Originally founded in 1974 by Dr. Harry Robinson Jr. as part of Bishop College, the museum eventually separated from the university and has functioned as an independent entity since 1979. Per the museum’s website, it holds the distinction of having one of the largest collections of Black folk art anywhere in the United States.

As stated on the website, the museum’s mission is to inspire understanding, foster pride, and encourage unity among all who walk through its doors.

“The African American Museum, Dallas is committed to preserving, celebrating, and educating the public about the rich heritage and contributions of African Americans in Dallas and beyond. Our purpose is to serve as a cultural hub that honors the past, highlights the present, and shapes the future by showcasing the diverse experiences, achievements, and stories of African Americans. We aim to be a catalyst for dialogue, reflection, and action, empowering individuals to connect with history, embrace diversity, and contribute to a more inclusive society,” the museum states.

