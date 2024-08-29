CeeDee Lamb Becomes Highest-Paid Wide Receiver In Dallas Cowboys History With New Deal

The Dallas Cowboys have announced that they have agreed to a multiyear deal with their star wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb.

According to ESPN, the team came to terms with giving Lamb a four-year deal worth $136 million, effectively ending his holdout. This agreement keeps him with the Cowboys until the 2028 season. A $38 million signing bonus was also included, making it the largest one signed by a wide receiver. Along with the bonus, $100 million of the contract is guaranteed. This deal makes Lamb the highest-paid wide receiver in Cowboys history.

The Cowboys sent a message via its X account, signifying that the deal was in the books.

DallasCowboys.com reported that Lamb returned for his first practice for the upcoming season and said, “I can’t put it into words, but I’m grateful to be here.” Lamb said after his first practice back. “This whole process was very crazy for me, as we all know. It was very bittersweet. I had plenty of time to revamp myself physically and become more prepared for the season. Granted, I wished I would’ve had a camp, but it’s OK.

“It’ll work out in the back end. I’m very excited for the moment. I cherish every bit of it.” The Cowboys drafted Lamb as the 17th overall pick after he played his collegiate career at Oklahoma in 2020. In his short, three-year professional career, he has amassed 3,396 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns, averaging 13.1 yards per catch. He has been to the NFL Pro Bowl twice and hit career highs in 2022 with 1,359 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. ESPN reported that Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy is anxious to get him back on the field. “Not only with what he brings to the table — we’ve been talking about what he does with his production — but when that big smile he walks in the locker room, everybody’s going to be fired up because that’s the kind of juice. He brings that type of energy to our locker room,” McCarthy said.

