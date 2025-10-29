Education by Jeroslyn JoVonn Dallas ISD Removes Principal Who Allegedly Blamed School’s B-Rating On Black Students A high school principal in Dallas has been removed after allegedly blaming the school's B-rating on Black students.







Dallas Independent School District (ISD) has appointed an interim principal at Woodrow Wilson High School after the current principal reportedly singled out Black students, allegedly holding them responsible for the school’s B rating.

The interim principal was appointed after parents and students raised concerns over an Oct. 24 meeting in which Principal Chandra Hooper-Barnett reportedly met only with Black students and allegedly blamed them for the school’s state accountability rating, NBC DFW reports. By Oct. 27, families received a letter announcing the appointment of the interim principal.

“It happened very quickly, which is great,” said Jennifer Bush, whose son was one of more than 100 Black students called into the auditorium on Oct. 24 by Hooper-Barnett.

“Principal Barnett had told them they were the reason the school had a B rating, I guess with the TEA,” Bush said. “And she said it in a derogatory manner.”

Bush said her son told her the meeting shifted to a discussion about forming a Black social club, leaving her and other parents puzzled. She added that she was particularly surprised by Hooper-Barnett’s actions, given that the principal is also a Black woman.

“I was shocked because I know that Principal Barnett is a Black woman, so I was really shocked she would say something like that,” Bush said.

After the meeting, the district named Danielle Petters—formerly executive director of the Woodrow Wilson Vertical Team and principal at J.L. Long Middle School—as interim principal. In a letter to families, Executive Director Aaron Aguirre-Castillo stated the district is “taking the necessary steps to address this matter thoughtfully and thoroughly” and reassured parents that ensuring “a safe, respectful, and supportive environment for all students remains unwavering.”

Hooper-Barnett also issued a letter to students and families, apologizing for the meeting and accepting full responsibility for her actions.

“The decision to hold that meeting and the subsequent discussion that transpired was not appropriate,” she wrote. “I take full ownership and responsibility for what occurred, and I want to assure you that it was never my intent to single out or cause harm to any group of students.”

The district has not indicated whether Hooper-Barnett will face disciplinary action or if she might return to her position.

RELATED CONTENT: TikTok-Fueled Boycott Exposes Deep Divide Between Black Americans and Africans; It’s Time To Knock It Off