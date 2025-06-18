News by Kandiss Edwards NAACP Rallies Behind North Carolina Principal Being Placed On Leave Prematurely The North Carolina Branch of the NAACP says Helena Thomas's administrative leave is premature and does not follow existing policy.







The NAACP is seeking due process for the North Carolina principal who was placed on administrative leave.

Dr. Helena Thomas, principal of Carrboro High School, is being investigated following a student and faculty walkout. On June 2, the principal was put on administrative leave pending a full investigation.

The North Carolina Branch of the NAACP says the leave is premature and is not in line with existing policies. As a result of the ongoing investigation, Thomas was barred from attending end-of-the-year activities, including student commencement. Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP President Herman Foushee called the turn of events “devastating.”

Foushee also stressed the importance of an “equitable and fair” process.

“We didn’t think that she was being treated fairly, and it doesn’t fall in line with the general practices of human resources. If someone is investigated or whatever…the person will work until they are proven guilty,” Foushee told Channel 2. “She hasn’t even been investigated yet.”

In a letter to parents and staff, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Chief of Staff Brady Reeves attempted to reassure spectators that Thomas is not being reprimanded. According to Reeves, the measure allows the investigation to be conducted without bias.

“This is neither a disciplinary measure nor a change of assignment,” Reeves said. “It is a temporary status so that these matters can be investigated impartially. We informed the CHS staff earlier this afternoon, though Dr. Thomas has been out of the office since last week.”

On May 29, both students and parents participated in a protest against the principal and her practices. Students and parents walked out of Carrboro High School and roughly 2 miles to the Lincoln Center district office, the News & Observer reported. The protest is reportedly in support of teachers who have been struggling to receive adequate work accommodations under Thomas’s leadership.

Concerns have been raised over Thomas’s perceived failure to rectify student grievances. Throughout the 24-25 academic school year, claims have been made that Thomas is creating a hostile work environment by scheduling meetings during teachers’ allotted time for handling student-focused issues like planning and grading.

Students also claim Thomas ignored bullying, young men gaining access to girls’ lavatories through the ceilings, and uneven distribution of consequences.

According to the Raleigh News & Observer, teacher surveys tell the tale of disgruntled employees. Ninety-two percent of teachers believe the high school is a great place to work. Still, only 68.1% think the school is a place that fosters trust and respect.

Thomas has yet to make a statement regarding the developments. The NAACP notes that on April 17, Thomas was approved for a 4-year contract.

