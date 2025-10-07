News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Pastor Tony Evans Ends Yearlong Absence, Reclaiming Pulpit After Undisclosed Moral Failure Pastor and radio host Tony Evans has been reinstated at the church he founded after stepping down last year over an undisclosed sin.







Evangelical pastor and radio host Tony Evans has returned to the ministry at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church in Dallas, Texas, one year after stepping down over an undisclosed sin.

Elders at the 11,000-member church announced on October 5 that Evans has been restored to ministry but will not return to a staff role, according to The Christian Post. His reinstatement follows a yearlong restoration process that included counseling with outside professionals, pastoral mentoring, and time away from the pulpit.

“As you know, this last year has been an extremely challenging time – a time of being separated from what I love most – the proclamation of God’s word,” Evans said in a video statement shared on YouTube. “A lot of that was due to my own fault, and I had to go through a period of repentance and restoration so that healing could take place.”

Associate Pastor for Outreach, Chris Wheel, welcomed Evans to the stage during a service billed as “Restoration Sunday,” where the congregation greeted him with a standing ovation and lively applause.

“In alignment with biblical principles and unanimous affirmation of the elder board, Dr. Evans has successfully completed this restoration journey,” Wheel said.

Evans, a former chaplain for the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Mavericks, stepped down in June 2024 after 48 years of leading the church he founded in 1976. The veteran pastor admitted he had fallen short of biblical standards years earlier and deemed it a serious enough failure that required him to step away from ministry.

“A number of years ago, I fell short of that standard. I am, therefore, required to apply the same biblical standard of repentance and restoration to myself that I have applied to others. I have shared this with my wife, my children, and our church elders, and they have lovingly placed their arms of grace around me,” Evans said in his confession. “While I have committed no crime, I did not use righteous judgment in my actions. In light of this, I am stepping away from my pastoral duties and am submitting to a healing and restoration process established by the elders.”

During Sunday’s service, church leaders commended Evans for the humility and accountability he showed in addressing his moral failure.

“Dr. Evans acknowledged in a public statement falling short of God’s standard and a need to submit to the church’s discipline and restoration process,” Wheel said. “We are pleased to report that Dr. Evans has fully submitted to the church’s discipline and restoration process.”

Evans’ son, Rev. Jonathan Evans, is expected to be officially confirmed as the church’s new lead pastor soon. When his father confessed last year, Jonathan revealed that the family learned of his shortcomings just days before the public announcement and was told only what was shared with the congregation.

