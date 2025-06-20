News by Kandiss Edwards Black Pastor Says Supporting Trump Pays Well: ‘I Got People Asking for my Cashapp’ “I woke up Saturday morning. I checked my personal account, and I saw $10,000 U.S. dollars. I said, 'Hallelujah! I should have went this way a long time ago,'” Cobaris said.







Florida-based Pastor Kelvin Cobaris recently praised President Donald Trump for a significant increase in his personal wealth, saying his financial blessings began after aligning himself with the Trump administration.

On June 1, Cobaris served as a guest speaker at Pathway Church, a conservative Christian congregation in Mobile, Alabama.

During his sermon, Cobaris told the audience that he experienced “a level of prosperity I’ve never seen before” after publicly supporting Trump. While he attributed the blessings to his faith and alignment with “God’s will,” Cobaris placed considerable emphasis on the monetary gains that followed his political shift.

His comments have sparked conversation within faith and political circles, especially as the intersection between evangelical support and political loyalty continues to shape narratives ahead of the 2024 election.

“I got people calling asking for my $Cashapp, my wiring instructions just because they want to bless me just for standing for the truth.” (Yes, Cobaris gave the attendees his $Cashapp information.)

He gave specific dollar amounts and stressed the money was a personal gift.

Cobaris told the congregation that while in the rose garden at the White House, he met a donor who asked for his banking information. When he did not receive an immediate payment he believed the unnamed person had a “lying spirit.”

But he was wrong.

“I woke up Saturday morning. I checked my personal account, and I saw $10,000 U.S. dollars. I said, ‘Hallelujah! I should have went this way a long time ago,’” Cobaris said.

Cobaris became a vocal supporter of Trump in 2020, when the faith speaker joined other conservative pastors on a Zoom “Call to Prayer.” Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, multiple conservative clergy heaped prayer and praise on the then president.

Cobaris joined as a member of the Trumps Faith Council and received backlash from his majority Black congregation for his support of the 34-time felon. Speaking with the media platform DayStar, he said getting rid of his fully Black congregation was the best thing for him.

“I lost all my members and that was a blessing behind a closed door,” he said. “God was now bringing me to the platform of saying, ‘Now, I don’t want you just talking to Black people. I’m glad all the Black people walked out on you. Because now, I’m going to introduce you to the Kingdom.’”

Indeed, his introduction to the conservative Trump kingdom has paid dividends as the administration’s policies separate families by deportation, send immigrants to foreign prisons, and slash multiple social services.

