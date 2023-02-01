Damar Hamlin Launches CPR Initiative and Needs Help From a Few Well-Known Folks

Damar Hamlin needs your help.

The Buffalo Bills star joined forces with The American Heart Association to launch a campaign to increase CPR awareness and education.

The 24-year-old, who received life-saving CPR on the field after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game in January, announced the “3 For Heart CPR Challenge” from his Twitter account.

“As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field. And CPR could easily save your life or someone you love,” Hamlin said.

“That’s why I’m proud to announce that I’m partnering with the American Heart Association and kicking off Damar Hamlin’s three for heart CPR challenge. And of course, this one has three steps.”

Teaming up with @american_heart in a BIG way! The Damar Hamlin 3 for Heart challenge is live! 3 easy steps to save a life❤️ @tombrady, @michelleobama, and @kingjames you’ve all been challenged! Throw them ‘s up! #3forHeart https://t.co/yn8l8mLT7E pic.twitter.com/FMEr8klEDr — (@HamlinIsland) February 1, 2023

“Step one, got to heart.org/3 to watch a short video to learn hands only CPR. Step two, donate to the AHA to fund CPR awareness and education and step three, challenge three friends to do the same.”

The Buffalo Bills launched the initiative by challenging two “GOATS” of U.S. sports – NBA star LeBron James and NFL quarterback Tom Brady – as well as the Former First Lady, Michelle Obama.

Hamlin spoke publicly on Saturday for the first time since he collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals game on January 2.

Doctors and trainers gave Hamlin CPR on the field and he was rushed out of the stadium in an ambulance, leaving players, coaches, fans, and those watching on TV in shock and unsure whether he was alive.

Medical officials said he suffered a cardiac arrest, meaning his heart abruptly stopped beating. The game was postponed and ultimately canceled.

Since then, Hamlin has made remarkable progress, and he was discharged from a Buffalo medical center on January 11.

Hamlin was present at the Bills’ divisional round match-up against the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday, in which the lost Bills 27-10.