Damar Hamlin Named 2023 George Halas Award Winner

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has won the 2023 George Halas Award.

The announcement was made by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) earlier this week. award is given to an NFL player, coach, or staff member who overcame adversity.

Hamlin received the award he suffered cardiac arrest on the filed in a nationally televised Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2. After the nation watched in panic, Hamlin was taken to the hospital and was released nine days later on his way to a full recovery.

Hamlin became the 55th player to win the Halas Award winner. He is the second member of the Bills franchise to receive the honor after Kevin Everett in 2008.

The award is named after Halas, a 1963 charter member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was affiliated with the Chicago Bears from their inception into the National Football League in 1920 until he died in 1983. He was an owner, manager, player, and promoter for the franchise. During his time with the organization, Halas won 324 games and six NFL titles in 40 seasons as a coach.

Hamlin beat New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, San Francisco 49ers/Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

In February, Hamlin was announced as the NFL Players Association’s winner of the 2023 Alan Page Community Award, the NFLPA’s highest honor.

Every year, the Alan Page Community Award acknowledges one NFL player who demonstrates a dedication so deep that it positively impacts his team’s city and communities across the country. The award was named after Pro Football Hall of Famer Alan Page, who later became a Minnesota Supreme Court justice.