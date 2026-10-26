Rights To Dame Dash’s Life Story Auctioned Just Over Half-A-Mil

The life story rights for hip-hop mogul Damon “Dame” Dash drew a winning bid of $550,000 at a bankruptcy auction, marking another financial setback for the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder, as he works through millions of dollars in debt, Complex reported.

Everlasting Films LLC secured the winning bid during an Oct. 1 auction. The results were disclosed in an Oct. 21 filing with a Florida bankruptcy court. Proceeds from the proposed sale would go toward repaying Dash’s creditors rather than Dash himself.

The agreement includes exclusive worldwide rights to commercialize Dash’s life story, along with approximately 100 hours of video footage, photographs, memorabilia, and rights to an unreleased film project in development.

Everlasting Films initially offered $37,000 before increasing its bid to $550,000. If the company fails to complete the purchase, backup bidder Doug Peters could acquire the rights for $500,000.

The auction follows Dash’s September 2025 Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing, in which he reported approximately $25 million in liabilities and just $4,350 in personal assets.

Bankruptcy trustee Traci K. Stevenson sought approval to auction the rights in August, citing their commercial value given Dash’s public profile and history with Roc-A-Fella Records, which he co-founded with Jay-Z and Kareem “Biggs” Burke.

However, Dash is challenging the proposed transaction. His attorney, Mark S. Roher, filed an objection on Oct. 23 seeking to exclude assets acquired after the bankruptcy filing, including private memories and experiences not previously documented.

Roher also requested assurances that Dash would not be required to cooperate with the buyer or participate in future projects involving his life story.

The legal dispute comes as Dash faces additional financial challenges, including a longstanding conflict with filmmaker Josh Webber, who recently accused him of failing to pay $4,408.20 in court-ordered sanctions, according to the outlet.

Dash received a Chapter 7 bankruptcy discharge on Oct. 23, although the ruling does not resolve every debt or end the administration of his bankruptcy estate.

A court hearing scheduled for Oct. 27 will determine whether the proposed $550,000 transaction can move forward and what rights may be transferred to the buyer.

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