Dame Dash’s New Bowling Alley Faces Skepticism Over Ownership From Fans

Never one to let setbacks slow him down, Dame Dash appears to be rebounding from recent financial and legal challenges with the launch of a new bowling alley and event space in Florida.

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder has taken to social media to promote his latest business venture, Dusko Strikes, a bowling alley and event venue he recently opened in Lake Wales, Florida. Guests can bowl, play arcade games, enjoy a full bar, or attend live shows and events hosted at the space.

A Jan. 31 video shows Dash walking through the venue with his dog as he takes in his new business venture. A follow-up video captured a live concert at the venue, with guests enjoying food and drinks.

“Get back time,” one fan wrote.

The new bowling alley opens about a year after Dash filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, reporting roughly $25 million in debt while claiming to have just $4,350 in assets. The filing followed a series of financial and legal challenges, including a federal judge ordering him to pay about $4 million to filmmaker Josh Webber in a defamation case and the auction of his one-third stake in Roc-A-Fella Records for around $1 million to help cover millions in unpaid taxes.

While Dash appears to be moving ahead with new ventures, some critics have raised doubts about the bowling alley project, claiming he may not actually own the business.

“That spot is called Lake Wales Bowling. It’s not even his spot. Look it up,” one user wrote in response to someone who asked where Dash’s bowling alley was located.

“There is no location…Dame is lying once again…” added someone else.

Another critic accused Dash of hopping from one venture to the next in an effort to maintain a CEO image that “hasn’t caught on in 25 years.”

“It feels like he’s always starting over but with the same plan as before that hasn’t yielded in decades,” the critic wrote. “Doing small venue showcases, still pushing that CEO brand that hasn’t caught on in 25 years. He needs to drop that brand and either come up with something new or got out that business. Second just let his spot be an bowling alley/game room and not turn it into a club.”

Amid the mixed reactions to the new venture, it’s worth noting that Dame Dash hasn’t posted on the business page since early February. He may be working behind the scenes ahead of an official launch.

