Damon Dash Accused Of Defying Court Orders In Josh Webber Lawsuit

Damon Dash was handed a default judgment on Tuesday, Feb. 18, after the Roc-A-Fella co-founder violated various court orders in his ongoing lawsuit with filmmaker Josh Webber.

Judge John F. Walter said Dash failed to follow basic courtroom procedures, including not filing key legal documents, dodging a court-ordered mediation, and ignoring deadlines.

Walter gave Webber and his legal team until March 3 to submit the proof of damages caused by Dash’s behaviors. In the original lawsuit, Webber won a judgment of $805,000, which includes interest and attorney fees. That award will be higher depending on what the legal team comes back with next month.

The legal drama stems from a years-long fight over the movie, Dear Frank, which Dash initially worked on but was later removed from due to allegations of unprofessional behavior on set.

Dash continued to promote the film as his own, even trying to sell it under the title The List, AllHipHop reported.

This comes two months after author Edwyna Brooks, who won a judgment against Dash in 2020, went back to court to collect a judgment Dash owes her from a failed countersuit he filed.

In her latest suit, according to the New York Post, Dash has been hiding his money to avoid paying her. Brooks initially won a $300,000 copyright infringement case against Dash after she said that Dash marketed and sold a film project based on one of her characters, a female crime boss from a book series she wrote, Mafietta.

He countersued and lost. With the non-payment of the judgment, Brooks claims Dash owes her close to $100,000 with interest.

Brooks’ attorney, Chris Brown, who is also handling Webber’s case, alleges that Dash and his company, Poppington LLC, tried to hide his assets by moving them to a company not named in the suit.

