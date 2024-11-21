Damon Dash Said Drake ‘Disappeared’ After Offering To Purchase His Share In Roc-A-Fella Records

The auction of Damon Dash’s one-third stake in Roc-A-Fella Records finally took place on Nov. 14 and now the State of New York is partners with Jay-Z and“Karee” “Biggs” Burke.

Dash, however, mentioned to America Nu Network that Canadian rapper Drake previously offered to put up $6 million for his stake..

The stake was originally anticipated to bring in $10 million. After only three bidders showed up, it was auctioned off for $1 million. According to WBLS, an anonymous Albany representative placed the winning bid over offers of $250,000 and $223,000.

“At the end of the day, I don’t really understand it,” he said. “My child support, I guess, will get paid. And in my mind, I wasn’t getting any of that bread anyway. If I could sell it, I thought people really loved homeboy way more than they did. People did not show up. Drake did put a bid in for six million, but then he disappeared.”

It isn’t the first time that Dash has mentioned Drake wishing to bid to be a Roc-A-Fella Records partner.

“You know Drake hollered at me through DM and made an offer,” Dash previously said. “I’m not quite sure what happened, but I thought that he had got with Jay or something. But I don’t know. It would be a good time to close.”

The judge ordered the auction after Dash failed to satisfy a $823,000 judgment due to movie producer Josh Webber. Webber previously won a defamation and copyright infringement lawsuit against Dash after a dispute over the 2016 film Dear Frank.

Dash’s stake will also help satisfy another debt. The New York City Department of Social Services (NYCDSS). The entertainment executive owes $145,096 in unpaid child support to Rachel Roy for his two daughters and to Cindy Morales for his son.