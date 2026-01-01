All About the Benjamin: Damon Dash’s Production Company Sold At Auction For $100—Yes, $100

The misfortunes of former Roc-A-Fella Records CEO Damon Dash continue.

This time an auction of his film company, Poppington Inc., ended with an embarrassing bid to offset a $1 million judgment from his defamation lawsuits.

According to The New York Post, one of Dash’s debtors, Mike Muntaser, CEO of Muddy Water Motion Pictures, placed the winning bid. It only took $100.50 to obtain Dash’s now-former property.

This is the second auction held in New York for property owned by Dash.

On Nov. 14, an anonymous Albany representative purchased Dash’s one-third share of Roc-A-Fella Records (the other two shares belong to Jay-Z and Kareem “Biggs” Burke) by placing a bid of $1 million.

The State of New York intends to resell its stake to recoup some of the funds spent, without taking on any additional risk, to recover the $8.7 million owed by Dash.

The latest auction was held after Dash refused (or did not have money) to pay the millions he owed to several debtors, including $973,000 to Muntaser after he lost a trio of civil lawsuits.

Muntaser, along with filmmaker Josh Webber, won a defamation and copyright infringement lawsuit against Dash after a dispute over the 2016 film Dear Frank.

Now, the CEO of Muddy Waters is the owner of Poppington LLC. The company was responsible for and held the rights to several of Dash’s projects made there, including Honor Up, which featured Dash, his cousin Stacey Dash of Clueless fame, and rapper-podcaster Cam’ron.

“I think he’s a fool, man,” said Muntaser.

Muntaser said since they are “grown men,” he and Dash could have hashed out their problems instead of dragging it out for years.

“He’s just a problem,” Muntaser said. “He has an ego. I think he’s just bitter [coming] from where he was to where he is, and he just blames everybody else and doesn’t look at himself in the mirror.”

The new owner of Poppington wonders what happened.

“For him being on a big stage with like Jay-Z and [Ye],” Muntaser said, “why are your peers doing good, [being] constructive and you’re just playing games with others? May God guide him.”

RELATED CONTENT: South Florida Cities Declare Dec. 12 ‘Saint Sauveur 1972 Haitian Heritage Rum Day’