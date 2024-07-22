Damon Dash Claims His 1/3 Share Of Jay-Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Is Still For Sale—But Can He Actually Sell It?

The ongoing saga of whether Damon Dash will sell his one-third share of Jay-Z’s iconic debut album Reasonable Doubt remains unresolved. Over the weekend, the former Roc-A-Fella executive announced that his stake in the classic hip-hop record is still available, but it remains unclear if he is legally able to sell it.

Jay-Z’s one-time partner has once again put the word out that someone with the right amount of cash can be the third owner of the Reasonable Doubt album, which came out almost 30 years ago.

“This s**t is for sale 1/3 … only real inquiries only”

But can Dash actually sell it without permission from his former partners, Jay-Z and Kareem “Biggs” Burke?

Over two years ago, Jay-Z and Biggs obtained a restraining order to prevent Dame from selling an NFT of the project. Roc-A-Fella Records had asked for a declaration that Dash owned no rights to Jay-Z’s first album and the proposed sale of the NFT would breach his fiduciary duty as a co-owner. In June 2022, attorneys for both Roc-A-Fella and Dash informed a federal judge that they had reached a deal and Dash had agreed that he had no right to sell any portion of the album as a non-fungible token or otherwise.

“RAF, Inc. owns all rights to the album Reasonable Doubt, including its copyright,” the agreement states. “No shareholder or member of RAF, Inc. holds a direct ownership interest in Reasonable Doubt.”

Under the terms of the agreement hashed out, Dash can still sell the one-third stake he has in Roc-A-Fella in the future, but he cannot “in any way dispose of any property interest in Reasonable Doubt.

Earlier this year, however, a New York judge ordered Dash to sell his shares for his alleged refusal to pay a $823,000 judgment to movie producer Josh Weber.

Weber won a defamation and copyright infringement lawsuit against Dash following a dispute over the 2016 film, Dear Frank. The other Roc-A-Fella owners objected to the ruling, citing the bylaws that mandate approval from the board of directors to sell off shares. U.S. Magistrate Robert W. Lehrburger shut down their objections and ruled Dash’s one-third ownership of Roc-A-Fella is personal property that can be seized to satisfy his judgment.

