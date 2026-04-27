Damon Wayans Discusses Diabetes Scare

In a recent interview with People, Damon Wayans discussed having to cope with almost dying as he discovered that he had diabetes.

The near-death experience took place in 2008 when he found out that his blood sugar was at 535 (Normal blood sugar levels are typically between 70- 140), nearly placing him in a diabetic coma. It was then that he realized life changes would be the only thing that could save his life. He was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

“When I got diagnosed with diabetes, I needed triage. I needed to take insulin. I had to change my diet and get into exercise because my sugar was at 535, which is not sustainable. Just knowing that then set me on a path to learning more about what I can do to control it and the things that I can’t do and need to let a doctor do,” Wayans told the media outlet.

He is speaking about his experience as he raises awareness in the community about diabetic macular edema (DME). This condition can lead to temporary or permanent blindness in people with diabetes.

“I found out it affects Black and brown people two to three times more for vision loss, which is terrible. It’s something that is not really discussed in those communities. It’s nice to be able to maybe have a voice and lend it to something that’s important,” Wayans said.

Wayans is part of the Wayans collective, which got its start after the oldest brother, Keenen Ivory Wayans, entered Hollywood with his movie “Hollywood Shuffle,” which he co-wrote with Robert Townsend—leading to the television sketch comedy series, “In Living Color,” which starred Damon, Kim, Keenen, Shawn, and Marlon. The Wayans family was honored in 2025 at the 56th NAACP Image Awards when they were inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame.

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