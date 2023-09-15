'GRWM' With Danessa Myricks As She Debuts New Makeup

Beauty entrepreneur Danessa Myricks herself might be coming to a Sephora near you. The owner of the eponymous beauty brand has launched a “GRWM,” the acronym for “get ready with me,” tour to celebrate the launch of a new product release.

The company’s official Instagram shared the footage of the successful tour, showing the CEO speaking at events in Sephora locations across the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danessa Myricks Beauty by Danessa Myricks (@danessamyricksbeauty)

Helping makeup-lovers and overall fans of the brand try out the new Groundwork All-Over Face Palette, Myricks is hoping users embrace and experiment with their looks. The Black-owned cosmetics company has emerged as a prominent voice in the world of beauty for its highly-pigmented colors that work on all skin tones.

The new palette, available now at Sephora for $70, is designed to provide coverage and shading for all parts of the face. Its packaging includes an assortment of pomades and powders to accommodate all preferences and skin types, from oily to dry. The goal of the product is to be the all-encompassing palette fit for the make-up wearer who wants to multitask. Designed to be “pro-made-easy,” the palette can be effortlessly applied to eyes, brows, face, and lips to create a full face of make-up all with one beauty item.

Myricks and her artistry team have hosted several masterclasses, deemed “grounding rituals,” during the multicity tour. Through a meet-and-greet, the founder is also signing palettes for fans who attend the immersive event. Upon completing her stops within the Los Angeles area, the beauty guru will travel to Miami to complete the series teaching guests from coast to coast.

For those who cannot make the in-person event, Myricks is also hosting a live virtual session on her birthday, Sept. 19. Attendees can sign up to learn about the beauty entrepreneur’s step-by-step method to layering products and shaping one’s face as the “ultimate skin designer.”

Visit Danessa Myricks’ official Instagram page for tour dates.

