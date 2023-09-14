Video Shows TSA Agents Allegedly Stealing From Passengers

Video footage of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents appearing to steal money from passengers has recently been released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

According to Insider, the video appears to reveal two agents at Miami International Airport taking money from the bins of luggage that some passengers placed at an airport security checkpoint.

In July, officials arrested 33-year-old Labarrius Williams and 20-year-old Josue Gonzalez for the alleged misdeeds, along with another agent, 22-year-old Elizabeth Fuster. Although Fuster was originally charged, according to court records, the charges against her have since been dropped.

The three workers were arrested after airport authorities contacted a police detective to investigate the thefts taking place at Checkpoint E at the airport. Surveillance footage revealed several instances in which Williams and Gonzalez appeared to conspire to steal money from the luggage of passengers who came through the checkpoint.

In a June 29 video, one of the agents can be seen looking like he is seemingly taking something out of a luggage tray and then placing it in his pocket. In another video, the same person is seen taking out what seems to be a wallet from a zipped bag. He then sets it aside and later takes it out of the same tray before it passes through screening. It appears to show him placing his hands in his pocket afterward.

CBS News Miami reported that the TSA agents allegedly took $600 from one passenger’s wallet. The footage also revealed that all three were seen “several” times conspiring to commit more thefts.

“We actively and aggressively investigated these allegations of misconduct and presented our findings to the Miami Dade Police Department, and are working closely with them,” a TSA spokesperson said in a written statement. “Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable.”

Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts records show that the two agents were charged with grand theft in the third degree. Gonzalez has agreed to a deferred prosecution program. The charges against him will be dismissed if he completes the specific requirements of the program.

Williams has opted to go to trial, which is slated to start October 23.

