News by Kandiss Edwards Danessa Myricks X Neutrogena Is Hitting Shelves Soon Makeup artist and beauty entrepreneur Danessa Myricks has joined forces with Neutrogena to launch a new collaboration.







The campaign aims to celebrate skin-first beauty. Beginning Aug. 31, customers will be able to shop three limited-edition “Get Glam Ready” kits exclusively at CVS Pharmacy and CVS.com.

For Myricks, the collaboration represents a full-circle moment. As a teenager, she relied on Neutrogena to treat acne and later built her first makeup kit using products she picked up from her local CVS. Decades later, she still trusts the brand’s formulas, praising their “science-backed efficacy and everyday accessibility,” according to the press release.

Michelle LeBlanc, vice president of Merchandising for Beauty, Personal Care, and the Hispanic Strategy Team at CVS Health, called the partnership a natural fit.

“What I love about this collaboration is that we’re bringing together Danessa’s artistry and Neutrogena’s dermatologist-backed skin care with the accessibility we offer via our stores and online, and coupling that with the beauty shopper’s focus on skin prep and makeup removal. By coming together, we are amplifying our strengths and creating a new and exciting experience for our customers.”

The product lineup includes:

Makeup Remover Wipes ($6.99): Alcohol-free, ultra-soft wipes designed to remove up to 99% of makeup, including waterproof mascara.

Hydro Boost Hydro Gel Masks ($9.99 for a 3-pack): Cooling masks infused with hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate and smooth skin.

Skin Prep Set ($29.99): A curated kit combining wipes, gel masks, Hydro Boost Gel Cream, and a tinted lip oil for a complete hydration and prep routine.

All items reflect Neutrogena and Myricks’ vision of inclusivity and accessibility in beauty.

Myricks has built a reputation as one of the most inventive voices in modern beauty. A self-taught artist, she launched Danessa Myricks Beauty in 2015 and has sold her products globally at Sephora. The line is praised for its inclusive shade ranges and innovative textures.

Myricks has carved out space for creativity and inclusivity in an industry long criticized for its lack of representation. This new partnership with Neutrogena represents another step in her mission to make beauty tools and techniques available to everyone.

