News by Sharelle Burt Former Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Puts In Bid For Senate Seat Amid Mitch McConnell's Retirement







Former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is running for the soon-to-be-vacant U.S. Senate seat after former GOP leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced his retirement.

The failed governor candidate, who unsuccessfully ran for the position in 2023, has been a rising star among the Republican Party, making an appearance at the 2020 GOP Convention. Cameron announced the Senate bid via X, saying, “It’s time for a new generation of leadership.”

Kentucky, it's time for a new generation of leadership in the U.S. Senate. Let's do this. pic.twitter.com/YRXAm4Busv — Daniel Cameron (@DanielCameronKY) February 20, 2025

Cameron first made his way into the political spotlight as the attorney general, Kentucky’s first Black man to hold the position, who failed to bring expected charges against the police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.

After losing the governor’s seat to Democratic nominee Andy Beshear, Cameron went on to become the CEO of anti-woke group 1792 Exchange.

According to The Hill, after making his announcement, Cameron made an appearance at the White House’s Black History Month celebration on Feb. 20 alongside other notable guests, including Tiger Woods and rapper Kodak Black. Social media reactions to his new political endeavors were seemingly not in his favor. Some Kentucky voters, like @jrfranklin15, said, “Respectfully, no, sir.”

Respectfully, no sir.



You lost the gubernatorial race. I agree that it's time for a new generation of leadership, though.



That's why I am supporting Nate Morris, the 44-year old 9th generation Kentuckian, who made his millions by investing in Kentckians, unlike Mitch, who made… — J.R.Franklin (@JRFranklin15) February 20, 2025

@firefire100 spoke on behalf of Taylor, saying, “Breonna Taylor says no.”

Breonna Taylor says no — fire🔥☔Baby I Could Never Steal You From Another (@firefire100) February 20, 2025

Other potential voters alluded to the fact that Cameron was hand-picked by McConnell, so they don’t know if he would be the right pick. Others, including Beshear and Rep. Thomas Massie, were already throwing names of candidates into the ring.

The former AG will be up for a challenge as Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) and businessman Nate Morris claim to be considering campaign launches. Barr has already taken shots at Cameron as he eyes the open position.

In a statement entitled, “Barr Campaign Responds to Failed Candidate Daniel Cameron Jumping in Senate Race,” spokesperson Tyler Staker said the politician “embarrassed” President Donald Trump when he lost to Beshear after Trump endorsed his gubernatorial bid. He compared Cameron’s loss to Barr’s victory, citing when he welcomed Trump to the state for a rally before defeating Amy McGrath.

“When President Trump and Andy Barr teamed up in his 2018 election, they won Kentucky’s toughest Congressional race against Amy McGrath and the Trump resistance,” Staker said.

“When President Trump endorsed Daniel Cameron for Governor, Daniel embarrassed the President and our party by losing in a state that President Trump won by over 30 points — including losing Andy Barr’s district by 19 points.”

If Cameron is successful in his race, he will join a short list of Black Republican senators, including South Carolina lawmaker Tim Scott.

