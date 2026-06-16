News by Ida Harris Beloved Artist Danny Simmons Has Transitioned, Leaving A Profound Legacy Behind He is survived by family, friends, and the arts community.







Danny Simmons Jr., known for his Neo-African abstract expressionist art and poetry, has died. He was 72. The Simmons family announced his passing via social media June 15, expressing their grief but also paying homage to his life and legacy as a “brother, father, uncle, grandfather, and loving husband,” as well as a creative and “cherished friend.”

The painter and poet is the older brother of 1980s rapper-turned-clergyman Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons and hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, with whom he founded, in 1995, Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation, a nonprofit organization that has facilitated arts programming for underserved youth for more than 30 years. Danny was at the helm of both Rush Arts Gallery and Corridor Gallery, having showcased notable Black artists, such as Kehinde Wiley, Simone Leigh, Derrick Adams, and Sanford Biggers, early in their careers.

In addition to spearheading arts institutions, Danny would go on to co-found Def Poetry Jam with Russell in 2001. As a poet himself, he was hands-on with curation and production, earning the show Peabody and Tony Awards in 2003.

Several family members have shared loving recollections of Danny, namely of his loving spirit, kindness, and selfless support of others. Russell referred to Danny as his “best friend” and said he was the “true artist in the family.”

“His poetry, art, and ideas shaped how we think and gave us the freedom to dream beyond limits,” Russell shared in an Instagram post. “He cared deeply about the underserved communities of color and encouraged us to give back.”

Danny was not only a patron of the arts but also a prolific writer, artist, and avid art collector. To his credit, the Jamaica, Queens, New York, native owned roughly 1500 African art pieces, not counting numerous other works of art in his personal collection. Danny has written four books of poetry, one novel, and a graphic novel. Danny’s artwork is widely collected, has been exhibited globally, and is part of the permanent collections of the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn Museum, Schomburg Center for Black Culture, The Smithsonian, and United Nations, to name a few.

Danny’s latest body of work, Visual Expressions, is currently on view at The Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown, Ohio, through June 28.

He is survived by his wife, Keia; son, Jamel; grandson; his two brothers; a host of nieces and nephews; extended family; dear friends; and the art community.

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