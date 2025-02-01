Celebrity News by Mary Spiller Country Icon Darius Rucker Moves To London Following Arrest Last Year On Drug Charges The former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman has been teasing his fans for weeks about this new upcoming change in his life.







Charleston, South Carolina, native and country music star Darius Rucker, best known for his work with Hootie & the Blowfish, has relocated to London after hinting at a major life change. His public relations rep confirmed the move on Jan. 31.

The “Wagon Wheel” singer suggested a big upcoming change in his Instagram in the past few weeks. Rucker, 58, has finally confirmed to fans that he has a new London home, a big step for the South Carolina native who previously lived in Nashville.

The Grammy-winning singer reportedly made the move to the United Kingdom to hopefully inspire creative projects, and also to get the opportunity to perform for a wider range of international audiences.

Rucker posted about his move to London on Instagram and also revealed that he had a few upcoming shows in the city.

He wrote in the caption, “I can’t move to London and not play U.K. shows! Do you have your tickets yet? Limited VIP packages are still available. See you soon!”

Rucker, who was previously the frontman for the music group Hootie & the Blowfish, hinted that he would have a big life change last week.

The move comes after a recent brush with the law. Rucker was arrested in February 2024 on two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and one count of a violation. He entered the plea in a Tennessee courtroom, agreeing to 11 months and 29 days of probation. He avoided jail time and the charges will be expunged if he completes his probation.

On Jan. 21, he shared a photo of him in a park on a walk with two dogs. The post included a photo of what is now confirmed to be the London skyline. Rucker wrote beneath the post, “So Freddie, Larry and I are doing a thing. Any guesses?”

He recounted watching a London production of “Mamma Mia” at the London Novello Theatre as another hint to fans.

Rucker and his PR representative have since reassured the country music star’s fans that he will be returning to the United States very frequently. His tour site lists that he currently has shows scheduled in five different U.S cities this upcoming summer, including stops in New York, California, and Nevada.

