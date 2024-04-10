At The Intersection Of Black Culture And Country Music Lies History

Written by: LMarilyn Crawford

Country music, often associated with rural America and the heartland, has deep roots in African American culture. Its origins can be traced back to the African American musical traditions of blues, gospel, and folk music. While the genre has predominantly been represented by white artists, black musicians originated and have played a significant role in shaping its sound and style.

One of the most notable contributions to country music from the black community is the influence of the banjo, an instrument with West African origins. African American musicians such as Darius Rucker and the late Charley Pride have defied stereotypes and garnered widespread acclaim in the industry. Unfortunately, the Country Music industry cherry-picked one or two. When they lost Charley, they then found Darius Rucker. Both extremely talented in their own right, but the industry rarely opened the door and embraced more than one at a time. It’s been a slow process, but recent activities have added some fuel, and now is the time to put the pedal to the metal. These trailblazers have shattered barriers and paved the way for others to follow.

Believe me, there are so many more out there that could pour new life and inclusivity respect into the genre. Then you have the one-time black country music flukes, like Lil Nas X, who had a mega-hit because of Billy Ray Cyrus’s collaboration.

In recent years, we’ve seen a renewed interest in black artists within the country music scene. Beyoncé is a talented, business minded genius, who is a black woman. Yessss! She is already at the top of her game, reigning globally as ‘the’ Superstar, with one of the largest fam bases and audiences in the world.

Beyoncé’s foray into country music was nothing short of genius. It was an expansion of her world, her conglomerate, her empire, her dedication to educating and mobilizing and elevating all of us. It is her commitment to the American Constitution and to our Culture. The timing in her career was optimum.

Beyoncé’s chart-topping song, “Texas Hold ‘Em” album showcased her versatility as an artist and brought a fresh perspective to the genre of country. Moreover, Beyoncé’s groundbreaking collaboration with the Dixie Chicks on the track “Daddy Lessons” further blurred the lines between country and pop, illustrating the evolving landscape of country music. This collaboration not only introduced Beyoncé to a new audience but also challenged traditional notions of genre boundaries, encouraging fans to embrace a more diverse range of musical influences.

Beyoncé’s success in the country music realm serves as a testament to the genre’s ability to transcend cultural and racial barriers, fostering a more inclusive and expansive musical landscape. Her innovative approach to blending genres has opened doors for other black artists to explore and excel in the country music genre, paving the way for a new generation of trailblazers.

However, while artists like Beyoncé have achieved crossover success, there are countless black musicians like Dean Crawford who have dedicated their lives to country music without receiving the recognition they deserve. Crawford, feels, lives, speaks, and bleeds country. Half Jamaican and half black, he is the antithesis of country, yet that has been his lifelong dream and action. From playing backroom bars to huge casinos and The House of Blues, he has never been discovered or given his deserved place at the top. Record companies and executives missed the beat and overlooked this country music treasure. Dolly Parton, the Queen of Country, and Crawford would make a great country duet! Crawford is a prolific songwriter with over 550 songs to his name, and he embodies the passion and dedication of these unsung heroes. Despite their talent and contributions, many black artists continue to face barriers within the industry.

It’s crucial to acknowledge the historical context in which country music emerged and how it intersects with the experiences of black Americans. The term “cowboy” originated from black men who were proficient on farms, working as skilled laborers, and often tending to cattle. Similarly, the term “cattlemen” has a history deeply intertwined with the experiences of slaves and black men in the American South. Cattlemen were used by Caucasian men working on farms, but they chose “boy” to describe black grown men. When it became more popular, they appropriated the name and stole it for themselves.

The acceptance of black country singers by mainstream country fans has been a gradual process. While some fans have embraced diversity within the genre, others have been slower to accept change. However, with the rise of social media and streaming platforms, there are more opportunities than ever for artists to connect directly with their audience and bypass traditional gatekeepers.

The economic, mental, and cultural impact of black artists in the country music industry extends far beyond the borders of America. Their music resonates with audiences around the globe, transcending language and cultural barriers. By embracing diversity and celebrating the rich tapestry of voices within the genre, country music has the potential to continue evolving and reaching new audiences.

In terms of financial impact, the country music industry benefits significantly from the contributions of black artists. Concerts, album sales, and streaming revenue generated by black country music artists contribute to the overall economic health of the industry. According to recent statistics, the country music industry generated over $7 billion in revenue in 2023, with a significant portion attributed to the success of black artists. Moreover, the growing popularity of black country music artists among diverse audiences has led to increased ticket sales and merchandise purchases, further bolstering the industry’s financial prosperity.

As we look to the future of country music, it’s essential to recognize and celebrate the contributions of black artists. Their stories, experiences, and perspectives enrich the genre and ensure its continued relevance in a rapidly changing world. By fostering inclusivity and embracing diversity, we can ensure that country music remains a vibrant and inclusive art form for generations to come. Here’s a salute to Black country music artists and all the fans who embrace them and the music.

