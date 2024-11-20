Philadelphia Man Allegedly Shot After Calling Someone’s Dog Skinny

In the City of Brotherly Love, a resident claims he wasn’t shown any when a man allegedly shot him for calling his dog skinny.

According to 6 Action News, Darnell Henry claims that a man shot him for critiquing his dog on a street in Strawberry Mansion, Philadelphia. The incident occurred on the morning of Nov. 3 while Henry was outside watching TV and hanging out with his dog, Bella. Paul Sanders was walking his dog when Bella walked up to him. Sanders stated that he did not want Bella near him, which prompted Henry to say that Sanders’ dog looked skinny.

After walking away several minutes later, the 56-year-old returned with another individual, 20-year-old Tanon Fitzpatrick. Henry said that he was shot, and he recalled saying, “Yo, you shot me?”

Henry feels that he was shot due to him calling the dog skinny.

He was perplexed over what happened. “I’m more angry than anything. Over a dog?” said Henry. “This is nothing else but talking about his dog. Feed your dog and walk away, and I get a bullet for that?”

The two men then barricaded themselves inside a residence as police went to apprehend them. Police officers called in the SWAT team, and they were able to get Sanders and Fitzpatrick, and both were arrested. The pair is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, according to police authorities.

The thought that he was shot over a dog still troubles Henry.

“It’s upsetting man. It’s really upsetting. I could have died right there, like literally, I could have died over a dog,” said Henry.

Henry ended up with a hospital stay of five days to nurse his wounds; he says he is waiting for police officers to talk to him about the incident.

“This ain’t the City of Brotherly Love,” Henry said.

Police have asked anyone with information about what took place to contact them.

Both suspects are still in custody.