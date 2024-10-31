News by Daniel Johnson Husband And Wife Team From Philadelphia Launch Organization Combatting Gun Violence The group's message is resonating in Philadelphia, where although there has been a significant reduction in gun violence from 2023, it remains a focal point of city officials







Husband-and-wife team Jarel and Karise Crew, both Black residents of Philadelphia, established the Philadelphia chapter of That Gun Talk in August 2021. According to its website, That Gun Talk is a national organization dedicated to addressing the need for victims of gun violence to receive training in responsible gun ownership and de-escalation tools in the group’s pursuit of a reduction of gun violence.

According to NBC News, the group’s message is resonating in Philadelphia, where, although there has been a significant reduction in gun violence from 2023, it remains a focal point for city officials.

As of Oct.1, there have been 841 shootings in Philadelphia in 2024, with half of those victims under the age of 30 and 80% of those gun violence victims were Black.

Among those who have responded positively to the group’s message after experiencing gun violence is 22-year-old Isaiah Stanton.

Following the death of his 26-year-old brother, Ronald Wimberly, in 2023, whose murder is currently unsolved and has resulted in no arrests, Stanton purchased a gun after completing his application for a gun license while he and his mother grieved their loss.

According to Stanton, the gun was purchased “just for my safety. Not only for me but also for my family — you know, going about it in the right way, getting a license,” Stanton told NBC News. “And also actually exercising my Second Amendment right.”

In August, Stanton attended a workshop hosted by the Crews and That Gun Talk on a range approximately 90 miles outside of Philadelphia.

Participants were educated on using gun locks and safes, safety gear, and de-escalation techniques at the workshop.

According to Karise Crew, the group wants to avoid pathologizing victims of gun violence, and she argued that they need to be cared for.

“We can say it’s gun violence, but we’re missing the point, and we’re not having conversations, and we’re not loving them, and we’re not being there for them the way we should be as a humanity, as people,” Karise told NBC News.

Her husband, Jarel, told the outlet that proper gun education is important but noted that it will not necessarily end gun violence completely.

“I believe that we can make a difference, and we can make a change in the community by being educated, Jarel said before continuing: “Criminals will always have access to firearms. If you get rid of your firearm, then God forbid, if you had to defend your life or your family, how would you be able to do that?”

According to WHYY, another Philadelphia organization, the Uplift Center for Grieving Children, received $50,000 from Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and the Philadelphia Foundation for its work assisting grieving victims of gun violence.

In addition to that group, 31 other groups are scheduled to receive microgrants to continue addressing the root causes of Philadelphia’s gun violence.

According to a statement from Krasner in a press release announcing the grants, “While we continue to see a truly historic decline in gun violence nationally and in Philadelphia, we can’t let our foot off of the gas,” Krasner said. “That’s why my administration is thrilled to continue helping community-based groups that have contributed largely to this drop in violence. Through ongoing violence prevention and modern law enforcement efforts, we will curb violent crime even more.”

According to Keri Salerno, the executive director of Uplift Center for Grieving Children, the money allows her organization to continue offering free services.

“The ability to process those emotions is incredibly difficult,” Salerno told WHYY. “Especially if you’re in some of our more challenged communities.”

Salerno continued, “It’s grants like the ones we just got from the district attorney’s office that help make these services free. The more dollars, the more grief groups that we can host. It’s a sign that people are understanding that grief work and mental health work is violence prevention, and that is very important.”

RELATED CONTENT: Doing The Work! Quavo Launches $10K SPARK Grants To Fight Gun Violence