Business by Mary Spiller Darren Walker Takes Over As CEO Of Media Production Firm Anonymous Content The former Ford Foundation leader steps into top role at the production company.







Darren Walker has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Anonymous Content, the global media production and talent management company announced, marking a significant leadership transition for the film, television, and media production firm. Walker will operate out of the company’s offices in Los Angeles and New York and will oversee all divisions of the organization.

Walker said the opportunity stood out because of the company’s long-standing commitment to independence and artistic ambition. “When I was approached about joining Anonymous Content, it became clear that this is a company defined by creative excellence, independent ownership, and the freedom to take long-term bets on artists and stories,” Walker said. He added that the company’s autonomy is especially important during a period of rapid change in the media landscape, noting, “That independence, especially in a moment of profound change, uniquely positions Anonymous Content to shape culture for decades to come. I’m ready to get to work and carry that legacy forward.”

As CEO, Walker will guide all aspects of the company’s operations, working alongside its existing leadership across film, television, talent representation, branded content, and international business lines. His appointment comes as Emerson Collective makes a significant investment in Anonymous Content to support its continued expansion.

As reported by Deadline, Michael Klein, speaking on behalf of the Anonymous Content board, expressed confidence in the transition. “Anonymous Content has always been powered by exceptional people and a belief in creative independence,” Klein said. “We have deep confidence in the strength of this team and the company’s direction.”

Walker brings decades of experience from the philanthropic and cultural sectors. He previously served as president of the Ford Foundation, where he led one of the world’s most influential global institutions. During his tenure, Walker managed a $17 billion endowment and oversaw operations spanning 10 regions with a workforce of approximately 500 employees worldwide.

At Ford, Walker gained recognition for combining cultural leadership with financial discipline. His initiatives included launching a $1 billion social bond—the first of its kind in the United States—to help stabilize nonprofit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also played a key leadership role in resolving Detroit’s municipal bankruptcy, the largest in U.S. history.

Walker additionally founded the JustFilms initiative, a documentary-focused film fund, and partnered with organizations such as the Sundance Institute Directors Lab and the Tribeca Film Institute to support emerging filmmakers.

Beyond his new role, Walker currently serves as president of the Board of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., overseeing a $250 million annual budget. Prior to Ford, he held a senior leadership position at the Rockefeller Foundation, where he managed programs in economic development, culture, and public policy.

