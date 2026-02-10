Former NFL Player Darron Lee Charged With Murdering Girlfriend

Former NFL player Darron Lee has been arrested and charged with murder for allegedly killing his girlfriend in Tennessee

A Facebook post by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Chattanooga said first responders arrived at the residence on the 7500 block on Snow Cone Way in Hamilton County on Thursday, Feb. 5 and attempted life-saving measures on the woman.

The woman, who was determined to be dead, was not identified by law enforcement officials.

The sheriff’s office said Lee, who was drafted by the New York Jets in 2016, was at the scene and identified as the suspect. He was arrested and now faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Officers arrived at the residence after someone called around 1:34 p.m.

News Channel 9 reports that, according to an affidavit, when deputies arrived at the home, they confronted Lee, who told them that he believed the victim may have fallen in the shower. She was found lying unconscious on a couch when deputies arrived.

Deputies noticed there were no signs of forced entry, but they found broken glass in the kitchen as well as blood in multiple places in the home.

Investigators noticed that the evidence around the residence did not match what Lee said had happened. They also found cleaning supplies in unusual places and that Lee had injuries to his face, hand, and body that matched a possible struggle,. Blood was also found inside his phone case.

Lee, 31, refused to respond to questions from law enforcement.

While looking at the victim’s body, investigators documented that the woman had multiple injuries, including a stab wound to the abdomen and bruising to her head, eyes, arms, and torso. They also noticed what appeared to be a bite mark on her shoulder.

A forensic test revealed that blood had been cleaned from several areas in the residence, suggesting an attempt to conceal evidence. Alcohol, drugs, and a firearm were discovered as well. Lee was taken to the Hamilton County Jail, where officers confiscated his phone and clothes as evidence.

Lee was arrested in 2023 for assault and domestic violence in Ohio. The arrest report cited that he pushed a woman “against the wall, throwing her to the floor and striking her face and head eight to nine times with his closed fists.” In another incident, he allegedly threw a phone at another woman that struck her in the head.

Lee played college football at Ohio State. In addition to the the Jets, he played for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills, and the Las Vegas Raiders during a five-year NFL career.

RELATED CONTENT: Boxing Champion Gervonta Davis In Custody For Domestic Violence After Evading Police For 2 Weeks