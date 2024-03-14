Darryl Strawberry Recovering From Heart Attack

Former MLB player Darryl Strawberry, who celebrated his 62nd birthday on Tuesday, March 12, is recovering from a recent heart attack.

According to MLB.com, the former New York Mets superstar spent his birthday in a hospital bed after suffering a heart attack on Monday, March 11. He posted a message on his Instagram account thanking the doctors and staff at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis, Missouri, for saving his life.

“So thankful for the medical team and staff at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis for responding so quickly and bringing me through a [stint] procedure that has brought my heart to total restoration!!! Your prayers are so absolutely appreciated as I continue to recover, in Jesus Name!”

The Mets announced earlier this year that Strawberry will have his No. 18 uniform retired at the team’s home stadium, Citi Field, on June 1. His teammate, Dwight Gooden, will have his No. 16 jersey retired on April 14. Gooden will be the ninth, and Strawberry the 10th player to have their jerseys hanging from the stadium’s rafters. They will join former Met players Willie Mays, Keith Hernandez, Jerry Koosman, Mike Piazza, Jackie Robinson, Tom Seaver, Gil Hodges, and Casey Stengel.

Mets owner Steve Cohen and his wife, Alex, released a statement on Tuesday morning, sending well wishes to Strawberry.