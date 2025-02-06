Politics by Jameelah Mullen Andrew Young Talks Trump’s Latest Policies: ‘I Don’t Know What Kind Of Games They’re Playing’ If unbothered were a person, his name would be Andrew Young.







Former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young says he is “not worried” about the Trump administration’s new policies, which threaten to overturn some of the civil rights laws he helped to create.

In an interview with 11 Alive Atlanta, the civil rights leader reflected on Trump’s demands, which include calling for ending diversity, equity, and inclusion jobs in the federal government and another proposing halting civil rights investigations.

“Nothing’s happening; there’s a lot of talk,” Young replied when asked if he was concerned about the Trump administration’s proposals, which also include cutting educational funding and rolling back LGBTQ+ rights.

“They’re shadowboxing. It’s like the warm-up before the fight. I don’t think anyone knows what they are doing. I think they are playing games with themselves,” the former mayor told the outlet. “It’s sort of an intellectual masturbation.”

The 92-year-old activist said he will pray for the president, whom Young noted is “not balanced right now.”

In January 2024, Young spoke at Jimmy Carter’s funeral in Washington, D.C. The former mayor hopes Trump and other U.S. politicians will remember his message of kindness, patience, and forgiveness.

When asked about the political landscape in Georiga, the Atlantaian made it clear that he was unwilling to discuss local politics.

“Right now, I’m worried about the football game this Sunday,” Young quipped, referencing the Super Bowl 2025, which will take place Sunday, Feb. 9.

Young also discussed his health; in January, the 92-year-old was admitted to an Atlanta hospital for what his family described as a precaution. Young didn’t share many details about his condition but said he was “feeling fine.”

Working alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the former executive director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Young helped draft the Civil Rights Act of 1964. In 1972, Young became the first Black Congressman from Georgia since Reconstruction. He was also the first Black man to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and Mayor of Atlanta from 1982 to 1990.

